San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Chacho's plans to reopen all three of its dining rooms

Chacho's has been drive-thru only since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By on Wed, Jul 10, 2024 at 1:34 pm

click to enlarge The Chacho's location off of U.S. Highway 90 and Military Drive West reopened it's dining room Saturday. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
The Chacho's location off of U.S. Highway 90 and Military Drive West reopened it's dining room Saturday.
San Antonio Tex-Mex chain Chacho's plans to reopen all three of its dining rooms in coming weeks, officials said Wednesday.

After shutting down indoor dining in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chacho's has only offered limited drive-thru service at its San Antonio stores. However, the company's eatery near U.S. Highway 90 and Military Drive West officially reopened its dining room on Saturday.

Denise Salinas, a manager at the location, confirmed to the Current that the chain will resume on-site dining at its Bandera Road location next, followed by the Callaghan Road and I-10 store soon after.

At present, the dining room at the Highway 90 location is only open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. However, Chacho's is working its way up to once again operating 24 hours a day, Salinas said.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

