San Antonio Tex-Mex staple Chacho's plans to reopen all three of its dining rooms

Michael Karlis
The Chacho's location off of U.S. Highway 90 and Military Drive West reopened it's dining room Saturday.
San Antonio Tex-Mex chain Chacho's plans to reopen all three of its dining rooms in coming weeks, officials said Wednesday.
After shutting down indoor dining in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chacho's has only offered limited drive-thru service at its San Antonio stores. However, the company's eatery near U.S. Highway 90 and Military Drive West officially reopened its dining room on Saturday.
Denise Salinas, a manager at the location, confirmed to the Current
that the chain will resume on-site dining at its Bandera Road location next, followed by the Callaghan Road and I-10 store soon after.
At present, the dining room at the Highway 90 location is only open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. However, Chacho's is working its way up to once again operating 24 hours a day, Salinas said.
