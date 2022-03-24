San Antonio-tied Lone Star Beer debuts crawfish new clothing for crawfish season

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy Lone Star
Lone Star's “Crawdillo Club” merchandise line includes a limited-edition ball cap.
Members of the Texas crawfish boil cult that emerges every spring can now literally wear their affinity for the mini rock lobsters on their sleeves.
San Antonio-tied Lone Star Beer this week dropped a “Crawdillo Club” clothing line that features the brand’s iconic armadillo mascot wrestling a Lone Star beer away from a crawfish.
“It’s not the beginning of spring until you get invited to a backyard boil or see crawfish for sale at a local grocer,” Lone Star Senior Brand Manager Daniel Crawford said in a release. “We wanted to celebrate this time of year by leaning into this beloved delicacy with a merch capsule and event series.”
The line, produced by Fort Worth-based Morgan Mercantile, includes a limited one-time print T-shirt, ball cap, bandana and shop rag, all available online now until they sell out.
Crawfish — sometimes lovingly referred to as “mudbugs” — have become a staple in Texas, thanks to the state's proximity to Louisiana, where the crawfish boils are a longtime tradition.
Lone Star is embracing the Cajun delicacy by serving as the beer sponsor for crawfish-focused fundraising events. The brand will sponsor two in Houston — the Big A** Crawfish Bash and Crawdillo Club — and SA’s own Battle of the Boil
, which benefits the Saint City Culinary Foundation and its wellness program HEARD.
