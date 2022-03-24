Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio-tied Lone Star Beer debuts crawfish new clothing for crawfish season

Lone Star is further embracing the Cajun tradition by sponsoring SA's Battle of the Boil next month.

By on Thu, Mar 24, 2022 at 4:56 pm

click to enlarge Lone Star's “Crawdillo Club” merchandise line includes a limited-edition ball cap. - PHOTO COURTESY LONE STAR
Photo Courtesy Lone Star
Lone Star's “Crawdillo Club” merchandise line includes a limited-edition ball cap.
Members of the Texas crawfish boil cult that emerges every spring can now literally wear their affinity for the mini rock lobsters on their sleeves.

San Antonio-tied Lone Star Beer this week dropped a “Crawdillo Club” clothing line that features the brand’s iconic armadillo mascot wrestling a Lone Star beer away from a crawfish.

“It’s not the beginning of spring until you get invited to a backyard boil or see crawfish for sale at a local grocer,” Lone Star Senior Brand Manager Daniel Crawford said in a release. “We wanted to celebrate this time of year by leaning into this beloved delicacy with a merch capsule and event series.”

The line, produced by Fort Worth-based Morgan Mercantile, includes a limited one-time print T-shirt, ball cap, bandana and shop rag, all available online now until they sell out.

Crawfish — sometimes lovingly referred to as “mudbugs” — have become a staple in Texas, thanks to the state's proximity to Louisiana, where the crawfish boils are a longtime tradition.

Lone Star is embracing the Cajun delicacy by serving as the beer sponsor for crawfish-focused fundraising events. The brand will sponsor two in Houston — the Big A** Crawfish Bash and Crawdillo Club — and SA’s own Battle of the Boil, which benefits the Saint City Culinary Foundation and its wellness program HEARD.

