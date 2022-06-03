San Antonio-tied Lone Star Beer launches dad-tastic merchandise line ahead of Father's Day

click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy Lone Star Brewing
Lone Star Brewing has launched a new limited-edition merchandise line for Father’s Day.
It’s almost time to celebrate the dads and dad-adjacent figures in our lives, and San Antonio-tied beer brand Lone Star wants to help.
Lone Star — which originated in the Alamo City but is now brewed in Fort Worth — has launched a limited-edition merchandise line for Father’s Day, featuring branded ball caps, T-shirts, coolers and a Western snap shirt emblazoned with the beer's armadillo mascot.
The goods, created with the help of Morgan Mercantile in Fort Worth, are available online
.
click to enlarge
Photo Courtesy Lone Star Brewing
The line includes several tees and hats.
“Fathers come in many forms and are often the ultimate guides, creators of memories and providers of family fun,” Lone Star Senior Brand Manager Daniel Crawford said in a release. “We want these ‘pops’ and ‘pop figures’ to wear these items like badges of honor for their hard work. The goal was to create a line of goods that could be a cross generational ‘cheers’ and approachable to all with items that extend beyond just fathers.”
In addition to its hats, shirts and cooler, the Lone Star line also includes an intricate leather belt, created in partnership with handmade leather belt artisan Zilker Belts.
At $125, it's the priciest piece of merchandise in the dad line. But think about how much money you've saved for gifts if you're drinking Lone Star.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.