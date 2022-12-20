San Antonio upscale seafood spot Go Fish Market sets Thursday, Jan. 12 opening date

Go Fish will be the fourth venture from Houston and Emily Carpenter, who also own Southtown's Up Scale.

By on Tue, Dec 20, 2022 at 11:16 am

Go Fish Market has taken over a former post office administration building at West Grayson Street and East Euclid Avenue. - Instagram / gofishmarket
Go Fish Market has taken over a former post office administration building at West Grayson Street and East Euclid Avenue.
Husband-and-wife restaurateurs Houston and Emily Carpenter of Southtown's Little Em’s Oyster Bar and Up Scale will open Go Fish Market, a casual seafood cafe and retail fish counter, on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The new venture, located at 125 W. Grayson St., shared the date in an Instagram post, which also noted that it won't require reservations upon opening.

The Carpenters revealed plans for Go Fish in May, teasing a concept that will offer fresh seafood sales along with dishes such as fish tacos, oysters, caviar, sashimi and rotating varieties of fish and chips. It will be the fourth venture for the couple, who opened Southern comfort food eatery Restaurant Claudine in the fall. 

Following its opening, Go Fish will operate 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Thursday through Monday.

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

