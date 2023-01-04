San Antonio vegan chain Project Pollo closes flagship location at Roadmap Brewing Co.

Vegan restaurant chain Project Pollo unexpectedly shuttered its flagship location this week, one of many “drastic changes” the San Antonio-based company plans to make in 2023, according to an online announcement.
Company founder and owner Lucas Bradbury confirmed the closure of his chain's first location, a trailer at Roadmap Brewing Co., in a phone call Wednesday. He said such moves — which also may include expanding its menu — may be necessary to ensure growth for the fast-expanding brand.
Since opening the trailer in 2020, Project Pollo has expanded into 15 locations across Texas, including the Austin, Dallas and Houston areas. In previous interviews, Bradbury said he wants to open 100 stores by 2025.
In terms of eats at the near-downtown brewery, Roadmap owner Dustin Baker told the Current that Last Place Burgers will begin its residency on-site on Feb. 1. The truck
Project Pollo shared the news Monday in an Instagram post, where it said it's now focused on efficiency and honing the experience for diners.
“[Two] years ago we started on such a fun and exciting journey opening a food truck and testing the waters of serving vegan fried Chikn sandwiches” the post read. “We are making some drastic changes in 2023 in order to focus on efficiency and guest service which have been an area of opportunity for us.”
We’ll keep you updated.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter