San Antonio vintage shop-lounge La Segunda Bartique finally getting its beer and wine license

Owned and operated by musician and Lighthouse Lounge partner Eduardo Hernandez, La Segunda opened last October with plans to dole out boozy treats from a vintage bar inside the shop — all Hernandez need was approval for the proper permit.
That approval has come, and according to social media, the shop — an old house stocked with vintage wares, antique mall-style — will begin serving tipples “as soon as next weekend.”
The Current reached out to La Segunda for a firm date, but Hernandez said he hasn't settled on one just yet.
Hernandez opened the venture last fall, aiming to fill a void in vintage and antique shopping in the artsy, south-of-downtown neighborhood. Located adjacent to handcrafted-wares spot The Artisan, La Segunda offers vintage clothing, decor, furniture, records and music gear from multiple vendors.
Located at 1302 S. St. Mary's St., the spot is open Wednesday through Friday 2-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m -8 p.m.
