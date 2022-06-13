San Antonio vintage shop-lounge La Segunda Bartique finally getting its beer and wine license

The shop has waited to serve beer and wine from its vintage bar since it opened last October.

By on Mon, Jun 13, 2022 at 10:37 am

click to enlarge La Segunda Bartique & Gallery opened last fall in Southtown. - INSTAGRAM / LA_SEGUNDA_BARTIQUEANDGALLERY
Instagram / la_segunda_bartiqueandgallery
La Segunda Bartique & Gallery opened last fall in Southtown.
New-ish Southtown vintage haven La Segunda Bartique & Gallery is finally able to put the “bar” in “Bartique.”

Owned and operated by musician and Lighthouse Lounge partner Eduardo Hernandez, La Segunda opened last October with plans to dole out boozy treats from a vintage bar inside the shop — all Hernandez need was approval for the proper permit.

That approval has come, and according to social media, the shop — an old house stocked with vintage wares, antique mall-style — will begin serving tipples “as soon as next weekend.”
The Current reached out to La Segunda for a firm date, but Hernandez said he hasn't settled on one just yet.

Hernandez opened the venture last fall, aiming to fill a void in vintage and antique shopping in the artsy, south-of-downtown neighborhood. Located adjacent to handcrafted-wares spot The Artisan, La Segunda offers vintage clothing, decor, furniture, records and music gear from multiple vendors.

Located at 1302 S. St. Mary's St., the spot is open Wednesday through Friday 2-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m -8 p.m.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Umiya 11075 W I-10 Suite 200, San Antonio, TX 78230, (210)455-0299, facebook.com/Umiya-Sushi-Seafood-Bar-104115842271860 Corpus Christi-based sushi restaurant Umiya has opened its first San Antonio location, serving all-you-can eat soups, salads, hibachi and sushi. The new eatery, which also includes a full bar, has taken over the far Northwest San Antonio space that formerly housed Drew Brees' Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 11075 Interstate 10 West, Suite 200. Photo via Facebook / Umiya Sushi Seafood & Bar

Essential San Antonio sushi restaurants for Japanese-inspired dining
Smoke Shack 3714 Broadway St., (210) 957-1430, smokeshacksa.com Featured multiple times on Food Network, the Smoke Shack offers undeniably delicious barbecue and southern-style cooking that will amply satisfy your cravings. Grab an order of the tender, melty Brisket Grilled Cheese and you may just become a regular. Photo via Instagram / smokeshack

San Antonio's 20 must-try barbecue restaurants
Hola! 603 S. Alamo St., (210) 236-5688, holatapas.com In early May, chef-owner Rene Fernandez, who helms Southtown’s Azuca Nuevo Latino, expanded his restaurant empire via Hola!. The new contemporary tapas and wine bar opened its doors May 12, offering late night dining on Friday and Saturday nights as well as an exclusive Sunday menu. The restaurant boasts its sharable, family style dining structure encouraging patrons to share tapas. Photo via Instagram / roxymoon83

The 28 hottest new restaurants and bars in San Antonio right now
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings

San Antonio locations of Pluckers Wing Bar offering free Father’s Day meals to dads

By Nina Rangel

Texas-based Pluckers is known for wings tossed in signature sauces.

Voodoo Doughnut, Sazon Mexican Cafe: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Iconic Portland-based Voodoo Doughnut is known for colorful, over-the-top donuts.

San Antonio chef behind acclaimed carnitas spot launching Lonja Square night market this weekend

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio chef behind acclaimed carnitas spot launching Lonja Square night market this weekend

El Chivito Tortas Ahogadas opens second location on San Antonio’s West Side

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio’s nationally-lauded El Chivito Tortas Ahogadas has opened a second location.

Reese Bros Barbecue delivers bad-ass brisket from a temporary truck. Just show up early.

By Ron Bechtol

Reese Bros Barbecue delivers bad-ass brisket from a temporary truck. Just show up early.

Fresh ingredients, techniques help Milpa at The Yard deliver on new insights to Mexican cuisine

By Ron Bechtol

Milpa at The Yard is a modest dining spot set in a literal boxcar.

Summer is already hitting, and these San Antonio-sourced mixed drinks can tame the heat

By Nina Rangel

Bar Loretta's Jungle Bird

