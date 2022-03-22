San Antonio will host four-day food fest this fall in partnership with James Beard Foundation

Unsplash / Nataniel Susantoputra
The Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival will welcome more than 100 chefs to San Antonio's Travis Park as part of its culinary market.
Visit San Antonio, Culinaria and the iconic James Beard Foundation will join forces for a first-time October culinary event called the Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival.
The four-day Alamo City gathering will showcase renowned and up-and-coming Texas chefs while benefitting Beard Foundation scholarship programs, which help new culinary talent hone their skills.
“Texas and San Antonio offer unrivaled culinary experiences, and with Tasting Texas, we invite everyone to see for themselves what makes the Lone Star State truly great and delicious,” said Marc Anderson, CEO of Visit San Antonio, the city's tourism-promotion arm, via a written statement. “We are thrilled to unite with Culinaria and their expertise of first-class culinary events. Partnering with the James Beard Foundation on this first-time festival is a great honor.”
San Antonio's Steve McHugh
and Esaul Ramos Jr.
— of Cured at Pearl and 2M Smokehouse, respectively — will work alongside other Texas chefs including El Paso’s Emiliano Marentes and Lubbock’s Finn Walter to welcome an array of culinary pros to the event.
The festival’s centerpiece will be a “big-as-Texas” daily culinary market featuring more than 100 award-winning chefs at downtown's Travis Park. In addition to the market, the fest will host evening events showcasing visiting chefs at some of the city's best-loved restaurants.
The organizers will unveil a full schedule, ticket details and a list of participating chefs this summer.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.