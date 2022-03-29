Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio Willie’s Icehouse locations are offering cocktails that are cheaper than a gallon of gas

Snag frozen drinks and draft beer for just $3 until April 10.

By on Tue, Mar 29, 2022 at 2:11 pm

click to enlarge Willie’s Grill & Icehouse is now offering frozen Jack and Cokes for just $3. - PHOTO COURTESY WILLIE’S GRILL & ICEHOUSE
Photo Courtesy Willie’s Grill & Icehouse
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse is now offering frozen Jack and Cokes for just $3.
It never hurts to have a gimmick in the bar business.

San Antonio-area Willie’s Grill & Icehouses has latched onto high fuel prices for its latest promotion, saying it can help cash-strapped folks ease the pain with a new menu of boozy offerings that cost less than a gallon of gasoline.

From now until Sunday, April 10, all four of its Alamo City locations will offer $3 frozen drinks — Hurricanes, frozen Jack and Cokes and margaritas — as well as $3 draft beer. Every location offers Bud Light, Dos XX and Michelob Ultra, and most feature slightly craftier options like Shiner Bock, Blue Moon, Saint Arnold’s, Karbach, Coors, Corona, Yuengling and Miller.

We'll let local imbibers decide whether the math adds up on that one.

The Houston-based comfort-food chain operates four SA locations: 4051 North Loop 1604 West, 15801 San Pedro Ave., 18210 I-35 North and 7911 I-35 South.

Nina Rangel

