San Antonio winemaker launches panel discussion and tasting series with charitable angle

These seven dynamic women in the Texas wine industry were ReRooted:210's first panelists for the new event series.
Drinking top notch wine for a good cause? Sign us up.
Wine lovers can do just that via San Antonio winemaker Jennifer Beckmann’s
new event series that not only features industry experts and world class vino — the soirees also give back to local charities.
Beckmann’s inaugural event, dubbed “Boss Ladies,” took place at her downtown establishment, ReRooted:210, on July 20, featuring seven dynamic women in the Texas wine industry, from winery owners to wine makers to grape farmers. The discussion centered around their trials, tribulations and triumphs throughout their careers, as attendees tasted wines from each of the panelist’s reserves.
Dress for Success Chair Dr. Debbie Strus, MD, addresses guests.
The goal of the series? To introduce local wine lovers to underrepresented communities within the Texas wine industry while raising money for charities. Wednesday’s event benefited the San Antonio arm of Dress for Success, a nonprofit which supports low-income women by providing professional attire for interviews and job search resources.
$10 from each $40 ticket sold and 15% of the evening’s proceeds were donated to Dress for Success San Antonio. In addition, proceeds from a silent auction arranged in ReRooted’s private room also benefited the organization.
Beckmann facilitated the discussion, which included prompts centering around each woman’s journey to success in a predominately male-led industry. The women shared stories about their epiphany moments and offered morsels of advice for people looking to break into the industry.
Attendees received seven samples of wine, each presented by one of the panelists. These included a chardonnay with heavy, delicious American oak barrel notes from Becker Vineyards, an uber-scarce medium-bodied Carignan from Wine for the People — usually only available to the Austin winery’s wine club members — and ReRooted:210’s popular 2018 Malbec.
Each attendee received a small box of snacks to nosh on throughout the discussion.
Each guest also received a small snack box including tastes of Aurelia’s Chorizo and cheese from Schertz-based River Whey Creamery
, though we’d caution anyone planning to attend future events to eat a hearty meal before arriving. Just trust us on this.
The next panelist discussion will feature folks from veteran-owned wineries, and will donate to a veteran-focused nonprofit. It will take place sometime in November.
ReRooted:210 is located at 623 Hemisfair Blvd., Suite 106.
