San Antonio’s 21-and-up joint Lucy Cooper’s to expand with new location on city's Far West Side

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Lucy Cooper's Texas Ice House Lucy Cooper's Texas Ice House will open a third location this summer.

San Antonio 21-and-up bar and restaurant Lucy Cooper’s Texas Ice House will this summer expand with a new location on the city's Far West Side. Chef-owner Braunda Smith told thethat she anticipates “opening for business any day now.”The new location will open at 8403 TX-151, Suite 101, about two miles west of Tom Slick Park. It will offer the same unique menu items — clothesline bacon and tin can nachos, anyone? — that has made a name for Smith’s previous two restaurants, located at 16080 San Pedro Avenue in San Antonio and at 1515 Kuehler Avenue in New Braunfels.The 21-and-up establishments also serve up a variety of pizzas, burgers and chicken wings as well as beer and cocktails from a full bar.Smith told theshe’s enthusiastically hiring for all positions to staff the new location, from cooks to cocktail servers to managers. She also said fans should keep an eye on Lucy Coopers’ social feeds for a grand opening announcement.