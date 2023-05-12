Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio’s 21-and-up joint Lucy Cooper’s to expand with new location on city's Far West Side

The new location will open about two miles west of Tom Slick Park 'any day now,' chef-owner Braunda Smith told the Current.

By on Fri, May 12, 2023 at 12:15 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Lucy Cooper's Texas Ice House will open a third location this summer. - Courtesy Photo / Lucy Cooper's Texas Ice House
Courtesy Photo / Lucy Cooper's Texas Ice House
Lucy Cooper's Texas Ice House will open a third location this summer.
San Antonio 21-and-up bar and restaurant Lucy Cooper’s Texas Ice House will this summer expand with a new location on the city's Far West Side. Chef-owner Braunda Smith told the Current that she anticipates “opening for business any day now.”

The new location will open at 8403 TX-151, Suite 101, about two miles west of Tom Slick Park. It will offer the same unique menu items — clothesline bacon and tin can nachos, anyone? — that has made a name for Smith’s previous two restaurants, located at 16080 San Pedro Avenue in San Antonio and at 1515 Kuehler Avenue in New Braunfels.

The 21-and-up establishments also serve up a variety of pizzas, burgers and chicken wings as well as beer and cocktails from a full bar.

Smith told the Current she’s enthusiastically hiring for all positions to staff the new location, from cooks to cocktail servers to managers. She also said fans should keep an eye on Lucy Coopers’ social feeds for a grand opening announcement.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Little Bites: Tycoon Flats takeover, new leader at Maverick making San Antonio food news this week

By Nina Rangel

Little Bites: Tycoon Flats takeover, new leader at Maverick making San Antonio food news this week

Michigan-based Savvy Sliders expanding into San Antonio, taking over old Project Pollo space

By Nina Rangel

The 35-store Savvy Sliders chain is expanding into San Antonio and other Texas markets.

San Antonio's Alamo Beer signs production deal with Wyoming-based THC beverage maker

By Nina Rangel

Alamo Beer's east-of-downtown production facility will produce hemp-infused drinks on a contract basis.

Last minute San Antonio Mother's Day events that will show Mom you care

By Nina Rangel

Central Market's Breakfast in Bed kit could work for moms who prefer to stay home.

Also in Food & Drink

Amor and Amari: Tasting flights of the bitter spirits reveals their wide variety and subtle differences

By Ron Bechtol

Some amari are traditionally thought of as aperitivi (to be consumed before a meal) or digestivi (to be enjoyed after).

Chilled Out: CBD cocktails proliferate in San Antonio, along with ingredients to make them

By Nina Rangel

It's clear that tipples tinged with legal cannabidiol are here to stay.

Nostalgic San Antonians, listen up: new Tampico Hard Punch doesn't come in a gallon jug, but it does include booze

By Nina Rangel

Tampico Hard Punch is now available in Texas.

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us