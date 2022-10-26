San Antonio's 2M Smokehouse to debut mobile kitchen at El Camino food truck park this winter

2M Smokehouse and El Camino officials anticipate a late November or early December launch for the truck.

By on Wed, Oct 26, 2022 at 9:58 am

click to enlarge San Antonio's El Camino food truck park opened in the summer of 2021. - Instagram / massholelobstertruck
Instagram / massholelobstertruck
San Antonio's El Camino food truck park opened in the summer of 2021.
Nationally lauded San Antonio pit master Esaul Ramos Jr. is bringing the meaty goods from his 2M Smokehouse to downtown’s El Camino food truck park, the Express-News reports.

2M Smokehouse co-owner Joe Melig told the daily that the truck is awaiting final permits from the city. The satellite operation is expected to start serving by late November or early December.

The San Antonio barbecue institution has drawn praise for its brisket, smoked turkey breast and smoked sausage along with its well-executed sides. During its seven years in business, it's operated solely from an East Side outpost at 2731 South W.W. White Road.

However, earlier this year, 2M shared plans to open a restaurant in Castroville, dumping $3 million into an existing structure in the town 30 minutes west of San Antonio. That second eatery is expected to open next spring.

The menu at 2M's food truck may differ slightly from that of its main location, Melig told the Express-News. That's because the meats and sides will be prepped and cooked at the restaurant, then transported to El Camino, located at 1009 Avenue B.

"Obviously, we'll have our signature brisket," Melig told the daily. "Customers [at the truck] will know they are eating 2M Smokehouse food.”

The company's two-pronged expansion comes as pit master Ramos this year earned a second James Beard Foundation Award nomination. The awards, considered among the industry's most coveted honors, recognize chefs, restaurants, books and journalists that elevate the culinary craft.

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
