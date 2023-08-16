LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio's Alamo Beer hires 20-year craft-beer vet as VP of operations

Jan Matysiak holds a brewing science degree from one of the top programs in the world, and he's worked for Brooklyn’s Sixpoint Brewery and West Texas’ Big Bend Brewing.

By on Wed, Aug 16, 2023 at 1:56 pm

click to enlarge New VP of Operations Jan Matysiak stirs a brew with a maple bat at Alamo Beer Co. - Courtesy Photo / Alamo Beer Co.
Courtesy Photo / Alamo Beer Co.
New VP of Operations Jan Matysiak stirs a brew with a maple bat at Alamo Beer Co.
Alamo Beer Co. has appointed a 20-year veteran of the craft-brewing scene to its leadership team.

Germany-born expert Jan Matysiak — whose resume includes stints at Brooklyn’s Sixpoint Brewery and  West Texas’ Big Bend Brewing — now holds the title of vice president of operations for San Antonio-based Alamo.

“[Matysiak’s] a real name in the industry. Overall, he has a solid combination of technical knowledge, practical experience, and business skills, making him a significant asset to any brewery he's involved with,” Alamo Beer founder Eugene Simor said in a press release. “We’re excited to have him and his leadership here at Alamo.” 

Matysiak graduated with a degree in brewing science from the Technical University of Munich-Weihenstephan, which hosts one of the world's top brewing programs. He spent time at Memminger Brewery in Bavaria before moving to America to explore the expanding craft-beer market, Alamo officials said.

Once stateside, Matysiak landed at Sixpoint — known for enigmatic, raw and unfiltered brews — where he was involved in launching dozens of new beers and overseeing production at multiple facilities. Later, Matysiak made his Lone Star State debut at Alpine’s Big Bend Brewing.

Alamo Beer is located at 202 Lamar St., near the Hays Street Bridge east of downtown. The brewery opened in 2014.

