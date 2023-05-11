San Antonio's Alamo Beer signs production deal with Wyoming-based THC beverage maker

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Alamo Beer Co.
Alamo Beer's east-of-downtown production facility will produce hemp-infused drinks on a contract basis.
Alamo Beer Co. will produce a line of hemp-infused canned drinks for Wyoming's HighBridge Premium, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
.
The San Antonio-based craft brewer will co-package HighBridge beverages infused with delta-9 THC for distribution in Texas and Minnesota, according to the publication. The drinks will occupy a third of Alamo's production line.
Delta-9 THC is the primary psychoactive component in cannabis, which is still largely illegal in Texas. However, the 2018 federal farm bill made it legal to cultivate hemp and market hemp products so long as they contain only a limited amount of THC.
HighBridge co-founder and CEO James Hunter told the Business Journal
his partnership with Alamo comes after years of research and false starts with other manufacturers. Eventually, a HighBridge distributor recommended Alamo, which also co-packages other beverages such as Special Leaf olive-leaf iced teas
.
Hunter wouldn't reveal financial terms of the deal to SABJ
but revealed that Alamo will produce 50,000 units in May. He projects output eventually will ramp up to a million units monthly.
HighBridge wants to increase its beverages' distribution in convenience stores, restaurants and other locations in states outside of Texas and Michigan by the end of this year, Hunter also told the publication.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter