San Antonio's Alamo Biscuit Co. launches morning happy hour aimed at overnight workers

Instagram / alamobiscuitco Alamo Biscuit Company is known for its namesake biscuit sandos.

Alamo Biscuit Co. has launched a breakfast happy hour targeted to overnight workers such as security guards, hospital employees and hotel staff.The eatery at 9630 Huebner Road, Suite 103 is now offering $10 mimosa kits Monday through Friday from 7-10 a.m. and Saturday from 7-9 a.m. The offer includes a full bottle of sparkling wine plus a choice of juice for diners to craft their own mimosas.Alamo Biscuit Company’s full breakfast menu, which includes tacos, benedicts and its namesake biscuit sandos, will be available to soak up the early morning tipples.