San Antonio's Asian-inspired beer garden Wurst Behavior permanently closing

Wurst Behavior is known for beer-ready fare with an Asian twist, like kimchi queso and papaya salad-topped brats.
Sean Wen and Andrew Ho are shutting down their Asian-inspired beer garden Wurst Behavior after less than a year in operation, according to an online statement.
The Wen and Ho — who also run fusion spot Curry Boys BBQ and seafood-focused Pinch Boil House — shared the news Monday in a heartfelt social media post. The pair thanked patrons for supporting Wurst Behavior since its April 2023 launch
and invited diners to visit again before it closes Saturday, Feb. 18.
“Sometimes things just don’t work out in your favor — even when you think you’re doing all the right things," the post reads. "We certainly tried our darndest (sic), made some new friends along the way, and learned how the weather isn’t always ‘nice.' I guess life just has a funny way of teaching us through these moments and humbling us along the way.”
Located off the St. Mary's Strip at 358 E. Craig Place, Wurst Behavior earned praise
for its approachable, beer-ready fare with an Asian twist. Among its menu items are kimchi queso, brats topped with papaya salad and sweet Italian sausages garnished with charred eggplant and tomato purée.
Wen and Ho, known for cleverly mingling the flavors of South Texas and South Asia, were among 2023’s James Beard Best Chef Texas nominees
.
Wurst Behavior is open 4-10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday. Its entire menu will be discounted for the week.
