San Antonio's Attaboy, Mixtli named James Beard Foundation Award finalists

Christopher Cullum, of Cullum's Attaboy has moved forward in the 2024 Best Chef: Texas category.
The annual James Beard Awards — the food industry's equivalent of the Oscars — has included San Antonio's Mixtli and Cullum's Attaboy in its 2024 round of finalists
.
Christopher Cullum, of Cullum's Attaboy has moved forward in the Best Chef: Texas category, and Southtown favorite Mixtli is in the running for top honors in the Outstanding Restaurant category.
Attaboy has garnered recognition
from food critics for its take on precisely executed French-inspired fare. Meanwhile, Mixtli has made a name for itself
by taking an innovative approach to indigenous Mexican ingredients and techniques.
The two restaurants were part of a larger selection of San Antonio culinary pros announced as semifinalists in January
, including Sean Wen, Andrew Samia and Andrew Ho of Curry Boys BBQ along with Chef Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin of Best Quality Daughter.
Winners of the 2024 James Beard Awards will be announced during the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 10, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
