San Antonio’s Bakery Lorraine bringing pastry goodness to Boerne with new store opening

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Bakery Lorraine
Bakery Lorraine offers macarons, pastries, sandwiches and salads.
San Antonio-based Bakery Lorraine is poised to again expand its footprint, bringing French pastries and light bites to the Hill Country town of Boerne.
The new location at 134 Oak Park Dr. in Boerne will offer the bakery’s full menu, including macarons, pastries, sandwiches and salads. The shop is expected to open in October, however the owners haven't set an official opening date.
click to enlarge
Halee Holand for Bakery Lorraine
The chain's handmade toaster pastries have developed a cult following.
The Boerne shop will be the San Antonio-based business' sixth location. It currently operates four Alamo City shops, including one inside the kid-friendly DoSeum, in addition to one in Austin.
Established in 2011, Bakery Lorraine has been named one of the best new bakeries in the U.S. by Food & Wine
as well as one of Conde Nast Traveler
's 13 Destination Bakeries. This year, the company was included in Southern Living
’s list of the South’s Best Bakeries.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.