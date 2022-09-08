San Antonio’s Bakery Lorraine bringing pastry goodness to Boerne with new store opening

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Bakery Lorraine Bakery Lorraine offers macarons, pastries, sandwiches and salads.

click to enlarge Halee Holand for Bakery Lorraine The chain's handmade toaster pastries have developed a cult following.

San Antonio-based Bakery Lorraine is poised to again expand its footprint, bringing French pastries and light bites to the Hill Country town of Boerne.The new location at 134 Oak Park Dr. in Boerne will offer the bakery’s full menu, including macarons, pastries, sandwiches and salads. The shop is expected to open in October, however the owners haven't set an official opening date.The Boerne shop will be the San Antonio-based business' sixth location. It currently operates four Alamo City shops, including one inside the kid-friendly DoSeum, in addition to one in Austin.Established in 2011, Bakery Lorraine has been named one of the best new bakeries in the U.S. byas well as one of's 13 Destination Bakeries. This year, the company was included in’s list of the South’s Best Bakeries.