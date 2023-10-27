San Antonio's Bakery Lorraine offering up wicked cute Halloween treats this weekend

The local mini-chain will also give away free macarons to kids on Halloween.

By on Fri, Oct 27, 2023 at 1:20 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Bakery Lorraine's Halloween-themed Ghost Moonpie and Gingerbread Voodoo Doll. - Courtesy Photo / Bakery Lorraine
Courtesy Photo / Bakery Lorraine
Bakery Lorraine's Halloween-themed Ghost Moonpie and Gingerbread Voodoo Doll.
Local sweet factory Bakery Lorraine will get into the spooky spirit this weekend by slinging Halloween-themed treats Oct. 28-31.

Alongside seasonal macaron flavors such as pumpkin spice and dark chocolate, the themed treats are twists on Bakery Lorraine favorites. The Halloween offerings include: 
click to enlarge Bakery Lorraine's Halloween-themed Black Cat Tart. - Courtesy Photo / Bakery Lorraine
Courtesy Photo / Bakery Lorraine
Bakery Lorraine's Halloween-themed Black Cat Tart.
  • Black Cat Tart — Milk chocolate mousse with a white chocolate mousse filling, chocolate shortbread base, chocolate eyes and ears.
  • White Chocolate Mummy Tart — Buttery lemon curd in a crisp tart shell topped with torched meringue and two chocolate chips for the mummy’s eyes.
  • Spooky Chocolate Caramel Tart — Salted caramel with a white chocolate glaze and spooky chocolate bats.
  • Gingerbread Voodoo Doll — Gingerbread cookie dipped in milk chocolate and royal icing decor.
  • Ghost Moonpie — Fluffy honey marshmallow sandwiched in between house made graham crackers and dipped in a white chocolate.
The first 30 children to enter each Bakery Lorraine location on Tuesday, Oct. 31 will receive a free macaron. The homegrown chain operates four Alamo City shops, as well as one each in Boerne and Austin.

Established in 2011, Bakery Lorraine has been named one of the best new bakeries in the U.S. by Food & Wine as well as one of Conde Nast Traveler's 13 Destination Bakeries. In 2022, the company was included in Southern Living’s list of the South’s Best Bakeries.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio favorite Delia’s Tamales faces fraud, age discrimination suit

By Nina Rangel

Delia’s operates seven locations in Sn Antonio and the Rio Grande Valley.

San Antonio eatery Papa Nacho’s relocating into swanky new digs

By Nina Rangel

Papa Nacho’s Cantina is located in the Dominion area, and its new location will remain in the general vicinity.

San Antonio staple Las Cazuelas to celebrate 25 years with Nov. 4 fiesta

By Nina Rangel

Las Cazuelas Restaurant will celebrate 25 years in business next month.

San Antonio's 1000 Degrees Pizza to close after six years in business

By Nina Rangel

New Jersey transplant 1000 Degrees Pizza will close Oct. 29.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio fusion masters Sean Wen and Andrew Ho score big at Curry Boys and Wurst Behavior

By Ron Bechtol

Wurst Behavior offers both burger and hot dog options adorned with its kimchi queso.

Table Talk: Elysia Treviño-Gonzales talks about bringing Twang to all 50 states

By Brandon Rodriguez

Elysia Treviño-Gonzales took the reins at Twang seven years ago.

Seek out Día de los Muertos drinks at San Antonio spots — or concoct your own

By Ron Bechtol

Several San Antonio bars are offering themed cocktails for Día de los Muertos.

Friendly Fermenting: Multiple craft breweries collaborate for this year's San Antonio Beer Week

By Travis E. Poling

Friendly Fermenting: Multiple craft breweries collaborate for this year's San Antonio Beer Week
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us