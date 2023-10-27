San Antonio's Bakery Lorraine offering up wicked cute Halloween treats this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Bakery Lorraine Bakery Lorraine's Halloween-themed Ghost Moonpie and Gingerbread Voodoo Doll.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Bakery Lorraine Bakery Lorraine's Halloween-themed Black Cat Tart.

Black Cat Tart — Milk chocolate mousse with a white chocolate mousse filling, chocolate shortbread base, chocolate eyes and ears.



White Chocolate Mummy Tart — Buttery lemon curd in a crisp tart shell topped with torched meringue and two chocolate chips for the mummy’s eyes.



Spooky Chocolate Caramel Tart — Salted caramel with a white chocolate glaze and spooky chocolate bats.



Gingerbread Voodoo Doll — Gingerbread cookie dipped in milk chocolate and royal icing decor.



Ghost Moonpie — Fluffy honey marshmallow sandwiched in between house made graham crackers and dipped in a white chocolate.



Local sweet factory Bakery Lorraine will get into the spooky spirit this weekend by slinging Halloween-themed treats Oct. 28-31.Alongside seasonal macaron flavors such as pumpkin spice and dark chocolate, the themed treats are twists on Bakery Lorraine favorites. The Halloween offerings include:The first 30 children to enter each Bakery Lorraine location on Tuesday, Oct. 31 will receive a free macaron. The homegrown chain operates four Alamo City shops, as well as one each in Boerne and Austin.Established in 2011, Bakery Lorraine has been named one of the best new bakeries in the U.S. byas well as one of's 13 Destination Bakeries. In 2022, the company was included in’s list of the South’s Best Bakeries.