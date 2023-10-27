San Antonio's Bakery Lorraine offering up wicked cute Halloween treats this weekend

Alongside seasonal macaron flavors such as pumpkin spice and dark chocolate, the themed treats are twists on Bakery Lorraine favorites. The Halloween offerings include:
- Black Cat Tart — Milk chocolate mousse with a white chocolate mousse filling, chocolate shortbread base, chocolate eyes and ears.
- White Chocolate Mummy Tart — Buttery lemon curd in a crisp tart shell topped with torched meringue and two chocolate chips for the mummy’s eyes.
- Spooky Chocolate Caramel Tart — Salted caramel with a white chocolate glaze and spooky chocolate bats.
- Gingerbread Voodoo Doll — Gingerbread cookie dipped in milk chocolate and royal icing decor.
- Ghost Moonpie — Fluffy honey marshmallow sandwiched in between house made graham crackers and dipped in a white chocolate.
Established in 2011, Bakery Lorraine has been named one of the best new bakeries in the U.S. by Food & Wine as well as one of Conde Nast Traveler's 13 Destination Bakeries. In 2022, the company was included in Southern Living’s list of the South’s Best Bakeries.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed