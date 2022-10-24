San Antonio's Bakery Lorraine sets Nov. 1 opening date for new Boerne store

The Hill Country shop is the Alamo City-based business' sixth location.

By on Mon, Oct 24, 2022 at 3:54 pm

click to enlarge Bakery Lorraine is known for its macarons, pastries, sandwiches and salads. - Courtesy Photo / Bakery Lorraine
Courtesy Photo / Bakery Lorraine
Bakery Lorraine is known for its macarons, pastries, sandwiches and salads.
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, San Antonio-based Bakery Lorraine will finally unveil its new pastry haven in the Texas Hill Country.

The shop in Boerne at 134 Oak Park Dr. is the business' sixth location. It currently offers macarons, pastries, sandwiches and salads at four Alamo City shops and another in Austin.

Established in 2011, Bakery Lorraine has been named one of the best new bakeries in the U.S. by Food & Wine as well as one of Conde Nast Traveler's 13 Destination Bakeries. This year, the company was included in Southern Living’s list of the South’s Best Bakeries.

After the Boerne location's grand opening, its regular hours will be Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
More
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

H-E-B Conchitas and Fideo Loco Comida Kits heb.com Sure, it may not be like your abuela’s, but H-E-B’s Comida Kits are the closest many people can get to homemade conchitas and fideo loco.

25 puro H-E-B products San Antonians can’t live without
More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022

More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival

Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival
Singh’s Vietnamese 2803 N St Mary's St., (512) 940-9662, toasttab.com/singhs/v3 Since everything on the menu is less than $15, you can mix it up as you wish. Keep things fresh by trying out the different meat and veg options for Singhs’ goi, rice, bún and banh mi sandwiches — all under $14 — or try out the restaurant’s signature winghs for $12. Photo by mimi.ortizz via Instagram / singhs_sa

The 25 best San Antonio restaurants when you have $15 or less

Food & Drink Slideshows

H-E-B Conchitas and Fideo Loco Comida Kits heb.com Sure, it may not be like your abuela’s, but H-E-B’s Comida Kits are the closest many people can get to homemade conchitas and fideo loco.

25 puro H-E-B products San Antonians can’t live without
More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022

More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival

Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival
Singh’s Vietnamese 2803 N St Mary's St., (512) 940-9662, toasttab.com/singhs/v3 Since everything on the menu is less than $15, you can mix it up as you wish. Keep things fresh by trying out the different meat and veg options for Singhs’ goi, rice, bún and banh mi sandwiches — all under $14 — or try out the restaurant’s signature winghs for $12. Photo by mimi.ortizz via Instagram / singhs_sa

The 25 best San Antonio restaurants when you have $15 or less

Food & Drink Slideshows

H-E-B Conchitas and Fideo Loco Comida Kits heb.com Sure, it may not be like your abuela’s, but H-E-B’s Comida Kits are the closest many people can get to homemade conchitas and fideo loco.

25 puro H-E-B products San Antonians can’t live without
More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022

More highlights from the San Antonio Beer Festival 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival

Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival
Singh’s Vietnamese 2803 N St Mary's St., (512) 940-9662, toasttab.com/singhs/v3 Since everything on the menu is less than $15, you can mix it up as you wish. Keep things fresh by trying out the different meat and veg options for Singhs’ goi, rice, bún and banh mi sandwiches — all under $14 — or try out the restaurant’s signature winghs for $12. Photo by mimi.ortizz via Instagram / singhs_sa

The 25 best San Antonio restaurants when you have $15 or less

Trending

San Antonio bar Be Kind & Rewind will immerse guests in '80s, '90s, '00s vibes starting next week

By Nina Rangel

Be Kind & Rewind will feature two full bars when it opens Friday, Oct. 28.

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue's restaurant on San Antonio's West Side is now open

By Nina Rangel

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue's newest San Antonio store is located near Lackland Air Force Base.

Tickets to holiday sweets-and-cocktails event Dulce, benefiting San Antonio's DoSeum, now on sale

By Nina Rangel

A guest indulges in a sweet and boozy treat at a prior Dulce event.

The Boardwalk, Be Kind & Rewind: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Be Kind & Rewind will feature two full bars when it opens Friday, Oct. 28.

Also in Food & Drink

When exploring San Antonio-area breweries, don't snooze on these day-trip worthy spots

By Nina Rangel

Cactus Land Brewing Co. is located in Adkins, a half-hour southeast of San Antonio.

San Antonio Beer Festival pros provide their survival tips

By Nina Rangel

Remember that Beer Fest is a marathon, not a sprint.

Raising a Glass: San Antonio Beer Week has moved to October and now boasts a more diverse board

By Noah Alcala Bach

Previously, San Antonio Beer Week took place in June.

Tried and True: San Antonio craft brewers are helping classic beer styles make a comeback

By Travis E. Poling

Tried and True: San Antonio craft brewers are helping classic beer styles make a comeback
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us