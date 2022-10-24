San Antonio's Bakery Lorraine sets Nov. 1 opening date for new Boerne store

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Bakery Lorraine Bakery Lorraine is known for its macarons, pastries, sandwiches and salads.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, San Antonio-based Bakery Lorraine will finally unveil its new pastry haven in the Texas Hill Country.The shop in Boerne at 134 Oak Park Dr. is the business' sixth location. It currently offers macarons, pastries, sandwiches and salads at four Alamo City shops and another in Austin.Established in 2011, Bakery Lorraine has been named one of the best new bakeries in the U.S. byas well as one of's 13 Destination Bakeries. This year, the company was included in’s list of the South’s Best Bakeries.After the Boerne location's grand opening, its regular hours will be Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.