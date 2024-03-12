Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

San Antonio's Bar Loretta launches bougie new market

Bar Loretta chef Paul Petersen and owner Roger Herr selected all the items carried in the new retail space.

By on Tue, Mar 12, 2024 at 3:54 pm

click to enlarge Southtown restaurant Bar Loretta has branched out with a retail market. - @txtroublemaker
@txtroublemaker
Southtown restaurant Bar Loretta has branched out with a retail market.
Hip Southtown eatery Bar Loretta has launched a new onsite market to supply neighborhood residents and visitors with curated eats and essentials.

Among other things, the restaurant's adjoining Bar Loretta Market, 320 Beauregard St., stocks grab-and-go breakfast and lunch sandwiches, a signature burger, cheese boards, ready-made cocktails, beer and wine, according to details shared by the owners.

Bar Loretta chef Paul Petersen, known for his deft hand with Texas ingredients, and owner Roger Herr, a San Antonio native with experience operating New York nightspots, selected all the items carried in the retail space.

Bar Loretta Market is now operating in a soft opening capacity, and its grand opening celebration is slated for Saturday, March 16. The space is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio.

March 6, 2024

