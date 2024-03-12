San Antonio's Bar Loretta launches bougie new market

click to enlarge
@txtroublemaker
Southtown restaurant Bar Loretta has branched out with a retail market.
Hip Southtown eatery Bar Loretta has launched a new onsite market to supply neighborhood residents and visitors with curated eats and essentials.
Among other things, the restaurant's adjoining Bar Loretta Market, 320 Beauregard St., stocks grab-and-go breakfast and lunch sandwiches, a signature burger, cheese boards, ready-made cocktails, beer and wine, according to details shared by the owners.
Bar Loretta chef Paul Petersen, known for his deft hand with Texas ingredients, and owner Roger Herr, a San Antonio native with experience operating New York nightspots, selected all the items carried in the retail space.
Bar Loretta Market is now operating in a soft opening capacity, and its grand opening celebration is slated for Saturday, March 16. The space is open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed