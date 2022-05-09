Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio's Bar Loretta up for Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar honor at major cocktail conference

Bar Loretta joins several other Texas watering holes in the region in vying for the award.

By on Mon, May 9, 2022 at 12:00 pm

click to enlarge Bar Loretta's cocktail program was developed by Houston-based bartending guru Michael Neff. - SHANNA HICKMAN FOR BAR LORETTA
Shanna Hickman for Bar Loretta
Bar Loretta's cocktail program was developed by Houston-based bartending guru Michael Neff.
Swanky new Southtown spot Bar Loretta is in the running for a highly-coveted Spirited Award, bestowed by the board of the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, one of the nation's top cocktail conferences.

The San Antonio bar and restaurant is competing against nine other drinkeries for the title of Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar — U.S. Central.

Bar Loretta opened in August of 2021 with a food menu from musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen and drink offerings from Houston-based cocktail guru Michael Neff. Neff is a 25-year veteran bartender who's helmed projects from Los Angeles to New York City. In addition to directly Bar Loretta's program, he operates Houston’s Cottonmouth Club.

Since being established in 2007, the Spirited Awards have become one of the bar industry's most sought-after recognitions.

The winner of the Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar – U.S. Central award will be announced at the 2022 Tales of the Cocktail conference, taking place in New Orleans from July 25-29, 2022. Other Texas watering being considered for the award include Houston’s Angel Share and Trash Panda Drinking Club, Dallas’ Apothecary and Austin’s Tiki Tatsu-Ya.

Bar Loretta is located at 320 Beauregard St.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Food & Drink Slideshows

Bun 'N' Barrel 1150 Austin Hwy., (210) 828-2829, bunnbarrel.com Whatever you may think about it, the fact remains that Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives has paid a visit to Bun ‘N’ Barrel. As part of the “Grillin’ and Smokin’” episode, Guy Fieri stopped by the longtime drive-in for the burgers and smoked brisket made with Thai heat. Photo via Instagram / moneyshotphoto

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows
The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022

The best culinary competition moments from Flavor San Antonio 2022
All the beautiful people —&nbsp;and tasty food —&nbsp;we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022

All the beautiful people — and tasty food — we saw at San Antonio Flavor 2022
Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

