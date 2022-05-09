San Antonio's Bar Loretta up for Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar honor at major cocktail conference

click to enlarge
Swanky new Southtown spot Bar Loretta
Shanna Hickman for Bar Loretta
Bar Loretta's cocktail program was developed by Houston-based bartending guru Michael Neff.
is in the running for a highly-coveted Spirited Award
, bestowed by the board of the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, one of the nation's top cocktail conferences.
The San Antonio bar and restaurant is competing against nine other drinkeries for the title of Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar — U.S. Central.
Bar Loretta opened in August of 2021
with a food menu from musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen
and drink offerings from Houston-based cocktail guru Michael Neff
. Neff is a 25-year veteran bartender who's helmed projects from Los Angeles to New York City. In addition to directly Bar Loretta's program, he operates Houston’s Cottonmouth Club.
Since being established in 2007, the Spirited Awards have become one of the bar industry's most sought-after recognitions.
The winner of the Best New U.S. Cocktail Bar – U.S. Central award will be announced at the 2022 Tales of the Cocktail conference, taking place in New Orleans from July 25-29, 2022. Other Texas watering being considered for the award include Houston’s Angel Share and Trash Panda Drinking Club, Dallas’ Apothecary and Austin’s Tiki Tatsu-Ya.
Bar Loretta is located at 320 Beauregard St.
