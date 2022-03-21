Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

San Antonio’s Barbacoa and Big Red Festival to return this fall after a two-year hiatus

The puro-pairing party will take place at R&J Music Pavilion on the city's South Side.

Mon, Mar 21, 2022 at 11:16 am

click to enlarge San Antonio's Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is scheduled for an October return. - INSTAGRAM / BARBACOABIGREDFESTIVAL
Instagram / barbacoabigredfestival
San Antonio's Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is scheduled for an October return.
Folks who have been waiting to indulge in the fest celebrating San Antonio's most puro of food pairings will only need to hang on for a few more months. The Alamo City's two-day Barbacoa and Big Red Festival will make its return October 8-9.

Festival organizers took to social media Sunday to share the dates for the 2022 event, the first since 2020's pandemic lockdown. This year's puro party will be held at the R&J Music Pavilion at 18086 Pleasanton Road.

Other pertinent details — such as ticket prices, vendors and entertainment — haven't yet been finalized. However, organizers said they'll announce how to get tickets “soon.”

Both the 2020 and 2021 iterations of the fest were postponed, then ultimately called off, due to COVID-19 concerns.

Food & Drink Slideshows

Ricky’s Tacos 6576 Babcock Road, (210) 409-8707, facebook.com/RickysTacosSATX Known for having quality mini tacos and A+ salsa at late hours, this food truck staple in the UTSA area tends to build up a crowd. Operating hours can vary, but if you catch them while they’re open, the tacos are definitely worth the wait. Photo via Instagram / tacomusicfest

29 essential San Antonio taco spots outside of Loop 410
These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years

These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years
Vista Brewing Company 1333 Buena Vista St, 512-766-1842, vistabrewingtx.com Vista Brewing, based in the Central Texas town of Driftwood, extended its reach to San Antonio earlier this spring with the opening of a new tasting room and beer garden at Warehouse 5. Photo by thedesertroamer via Instagram / vistabrewingsatx

21 San Antonio restaurants where the live music is as good as the food and booze
The Good Kind Southtown 1127 S St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com The Good Kind’s picturesque outdoor garden is open for patrons to drink refreshing beverages while the sun beams down. Bonus: the staff even provides mosquito repellent! Photo via Instagram / thegoodkindsouthtown

Essential San Antonio patios, where the food is as good as the ambiance

