San Antonio's Be Kind & Rewind to host Halloween-themed pop-up Oct. 27-31

The throwback-themed bar will mark its first anniversary with the spooky weekend celebration.

By on Fri, Sep 15, 2023 at 9:39 am

click to enlarge Be Kind & Rewind will offer spooky vibes via themed seating areas and cocktails. - Courtesy Photo / Be Kind & Rewind
Courtesy Photo / Be Kind & Rewind
Be Kind & Rewind will offer spooky vibes via themed seating areas and cocktails.
Throwback-themed bar Be Kind & Rewind will ring in its first anniversary with an immersive, spooky experience dubbed, “The Horror Section,” Oct. 27-31.

The bar’s ‘80s, ‘90s and ‘00s vibes will take a spooky turn via themed seating areas, Halloween- and horror-inspired photo opportunities, immersive decor and roaming monsters, owner Alex Amaro told the Current via text. The downtown bar, located just across the street from The Shops at Rivercenter at 115 Alamo Plaza, will also offer a spooky cocktail menu for the weekend.

“[The] themed weekend parties all [lead] up to our one year anniversary weekend, October 27-31,” Amaro added. “My birthday is on Halloween, so we’re extra excited for our first official popup bar event.”
click to enlarge Be Kind & Rewind will offer spooky vibes via themed seating areas. - Courtesy Photo / Be Kind & Rewind
Courtesy Photo / Be Kind & Rewind
Be Kind & Rewind will offer spooky vibes via themed seating areas.

Boozy tipples will be served from the bar’s requisite disco ball vessels, as well as plastic IV-inspired bags, science beakers and giant pumpkin pails. Horror movie-themed murals and life-sized glow in the dark skeletons complete the scene.

Be Kind & Rewind opened in October of last year, bringing those nostalgic feels and tubular experiences to locals and tourists alike looking to set back the clock. Its disco balls, neon lights, music videos, murals and arcade games — plus booze and food, of course — create an immersive experience focused on 1980s-through-2000s pop culture.

Be Kind & Rewind is until 2 a.m. daily with the kitchen serving until midnight. The venue welcomes all ages until 7 p.m., at which point it transitions to 21 and up.

