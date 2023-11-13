click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
The Cowboy Breakfast is now an official San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo event.
After a short hiatus, San Antonio's beloved Cowboy Breakfast will return Jan. 26, 2024.
Long considered the kickoff event of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, the Cowboy Breakfast was cancelled in 2023
, citing financial troubles as event costs required the Cowboy Breakfast Foundation to scramble for more sponsors.
Rodeo officials said the Cowboy Breakfast is now an official San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo event, and will start off the rodeo's Bar-B-Que Cook-Off weekend. The early morning party will run from 5-10 a.m. on Jan. 26 at 142 Gembler Road.
The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is slated for Feb. 8-25 at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum Fairgrounds.
The breakfast was launched 45 years ago to feed trail riders as they arrived for rodeo events in San Antonio. Since then, it's evolved into a local tradition that draws thousands to share breakfast with family and friends.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed