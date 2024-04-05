San Antonio's beloved Noodle Tree closes to make way for two new concepts

Instagram / brekkysandwhich
Breeky's Delilah Skye sandwich is filled with egg, bacon, cheese, avocado, house mayo and spicy Breeky sauce.
San Antonio chef Mike Nguyen has shuttered his popular ramen spot Noodle Tree to make way for two new dining concepts: one focused on Korean-inspired breakfast sandwiches and the other centered around yakitori, MySA reports
In its Instagram bio, the first of those concepts, Breeky, says it serves up a "Texas sized Korean inspired breakfast sandwich with a San Antonio twist."
The sandos will include nods to global and local influences beyond the Korean inspiration, Nguyen told MySA. Among those are the Delilah Skye, which is filled with egg, bacon, cheese, avocado, house mayo and a special sauce, according to an Instagram sneak peek.
Breeky will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., initially offering takeout only, according to MySA.
The second concept, Momo Yakitori, will offer a more elevated dining experience centered around grilled meat skewers cooked over charcoal imported from Japan, Nguyen told the news site. The concept should launch in about two months.
Nguyen made a name for himself with Noodle Tree, which gained a devoted following for its exceptional ramen.
Nguyen — who was diagnosed with cancer just before the pandemic — was also a resounding voice against Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas
amid evidence that COVID-19 cases continued to grow. The chef appeared on CNN
to share his story and subsequently faced instances of harassment, including death threats
and racist graffiti
at his shop.
Nguyen cited his health as the reason behind the new change in concepts.
"With my current health situation, I just don't know how much longer that I can physically do this, so I wanted to be able to do these things before I just couldn't anymore," he told MySA.
Breeky and Momo Yakitori will be located at 7114 UTSA Blvd., Suite 101, in the space that formerly housed Noodle Tree.
