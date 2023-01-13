San Antonio's Best Quality Daughter extends happy hour, adds Sunday dinner service

The nationally renowned eatery also is no longer taking a break between lunch and dinner service.

By on Fri, Jan 13, 2023 at 1:17 pm

click to enlarge Best Quality Daughter is located at the Pearl. - Photo Courtesy Best Quality Daughter
Photo Courtesy Best Quality Daughter
Best Quality Daughter is located at the Pearl.
San Antonio's Best Quality Daughter is ringing in the new year with changes to its operating hours.

In a Jan. 10 Instagram post, the renowned Pearl eatery said its weekday happy hour will now run 3-6 p.m. and that it's now offering dinner service after brunch on Sundays.

What's more, Best Quality Daughter has done away with the break between lunch and dinner so it now serves inventive Asian-American eats all day long, according to the post. Lunch runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner 3 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Helmed by chefs Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin and Quealy Watson, the two-year-old restaurant has grabbed national attention with unexpected bites such as crab boudin and Oaxaca cheese egg rolls. It was the only Texas spot to land on USA Today’s 2022 list of the 10 best new restaurants in the United States.

