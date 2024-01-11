EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

San Antonio's Biga on the Banks, Nineteen Hyaku praised in Forbes article

The two-part piece by writer John Mariani focuses on where to eat and stay in San Antonio.

By on Thu, Jan 11, 2024 at 9:26 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Nineteen Hyaku made its debut Sept. 27, 2023 at Broadway's Jefferson Bank tower. - Courtesy Photo / Carpenter Carpenter
Courtesy Photo / Carpenter Carpenter
Nineteen Hyaku made its debut Sept. 27, 2023 at Broadway's Jefferson Bank tower.
San Antonio restaurants Biga on the Banks and Nineteen Hyaku racked up glowing reviews from Forbes in its second installment of a two-part series about the Alamo City’s culinary chops.

The Jan. 10 piece, a follow-up to the December article “San Antonio Is Proving Itself One Of Texas’ Most Progressive Cities In Growth, Culture And Terrific Food,” chronicles Forbes writer John Mariani’s recent visit to the Alamo City — his first in 15 years.

In part two, Mariani gushes over Biga’s London-born chef-owner Bruce Auden, calling him “one of the pioneers of New Texas Cuisine back on the 1980s,” noting Auden’s deft hand with local ingredients and timeless, traditional technique.

Mariani calls Auden’s red snapper served with buttery, serrano pepper-spiked coconut curry, the spiced South Texas antelope and the sticky toffee pudding must-try dishes.

Downtown's Biga on the Banks, 203 S. St. Mary's St., has been considered one of San Antonio’s premier fine dining experiences since 1991. It’s known for Auden’s focus on local ingredients as well as its hefty wine list and San Antonio River Walk views.

As for sushi-focused newcomer Nineteen Hyaku, Mariani writes positively of the eatery’s extensive array of nigiri sushi and makimono rolls. He also praises its chilled hiyashita dishes such as agave akami with red tuna, ginger, agave soy, lime zest and fish roe. Mariani also enjoyed hot apps and main dishes such as duck confit hand rolls and miso-glazed eggplant with shishito peppers.

Nineteen Hyaku, which opened in September, is the fifth full-service eatery from restauranteurs Houston and Emily Carpenter. Located inside the Jefferson Bank tower at 1900 Broadway, Nineteen Hyaku showcases a range of sushi offerings along with an omakase menu — that is, a menu of items selected by the chef making use of seasonal ingredients — from the mind behind longtime local chef Ruben Pantaleon.

In part one of Mariani’s Alamo City-focused exploration, he declared SA's South Barbecue & Kitchen and Italian spot Tre Trattoria to be essential stops for foodies.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Beerhead Bar & Eatery now open in Northwest San Antonio

By Nina Rangel

Beerhead Bar & Eatery locations have beer lists that differ by region.

Downtown San Antonio's Bier Garten Riverwalk closes after more than a decade

By Nina Rangel

The Bier Garten Riverwalk was known for its epic Oktoberfest celebrations.

San Antonio burger joint Mr. Juicy to open Castle Hills location

By Nina Rangel

Mr. Juicy plans to open a Castle Hills satellite.

San Antonio Pig Liquors closing landmark Southtown shop

By Nina Rangel

Pig Liquors will close permanently Jan. 27.

Digital Issue

January 10, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us