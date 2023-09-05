BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio's Bird Bakery is behind new brunch menu item at Piatti restaurants

The locally made item — French Toast made with slices of the bakery’s Nutella Loaf — is only available at San Antonio Piatti locations during weekend brunch.

By on Tue, Sep 5, 2023 at 10:41 am

click to enlarge Piatti's brunch menu is now available every Saturday and Sunday. - Courtesy Photo / Piatti
Courtesy Photo / Piatti
Piatti's brunch menu is now available every Saturday and Sunday.
San Antonio-born celebrity brand Bird Bakery's has a cameo role in Piatti Italian restaurants' newly launched brunch service in the Alamo City.

After a launch this weekend, Piatti's Elian and Quarry restaurants are serving up brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with French toast made from slices of Bird's Nutella Loaf topped with cinnamon, strawberry and lime. The locally made item is only available at San Antonio Piatti locations in limited quantities during weekend brunch, according to officials with the restaurants.

Piatti's brunch menu also includes lemon-ricotta pancakes with blueberry compote as well as poached eggs on polenta with seasonal veggies and pesto oil. The restaurants also serve brunch cocktails such as an Italian take on the classic bloody mary, a limoncello bellini and a spritz made with aperol, aromatic bitters and two kinds of bubbly.

California-based Piatti last year closed both of its San Antonio locations for remodeling. The Quarry Market restaurant — 255 E. Basse Road, Suite 500 — reopened in January, while the Eilan dining spot — 17803 La Cantera Terrace — reopened weeks later. The chain operates nine locations across the U.S.

Bird Bakery CEO and founder Elizabeth Chambers has divided her time between Los Angeles — where she acts and hosts TV shows such as Food Network reality show Chopped Sweets — and San Antonio, where she opened Bird Bakery in Alamo Heights in 2012. The homegrown mini-chain now includes other locations in Dallas, Colorado and the Cayman Islands.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

