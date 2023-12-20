LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

San Antonio's Black Laboratory Brewing to discontinue craft beer program, focus on seltzers

Starting Jan. 1, Black Lab will only make hard seltzers.

By on Wed, Dec 20, 2023 at 4:15 pm

Black Laboratory Brewing is located just east of downtown. - Instagram / blacklaboratorybrewing
Black Laboratory Brewing is located just east of downtown.
Nearly two years after San Antonio's Black Laboratory Brewing released its first hard seltzer, the East side outfit is now shifting its focus to that specific type of tipple.

Owners Tim Castaneda and Jeff Weihe took to social media Tuesday to share the news, saying drastic increases in cost of goods, decreases in consumer spending and “many other challenges” have prompted them to discontinue their craft beer program. Starting Jan. 1, 2024, Black Lab will make only hard seltzers.

The current inventory of canned and draft Black Lab beers will be the brewery’s last run.

“… We will no longer be making our core beers such as Mix, Bindi, Space Force, etc.,” the post read. “We will still have [beer] on hand and through distribution until we run through our current inventory … we will no longer be canning our products after our current inventory of cans are depleted.”
The brewery's popular flavored beers — such as its Frankenstein-green Monster Blood sour — will still be sold, however they will be in seltzer form. The fizzy seltzer base enhances the flavors of each brew, the post notes.

The taproom, 1602 E. Houston Street, Suite 109, will continue to serve beers from other breweries from its taps, and serve up pizza from its new-ish culinary addition, 2-1-Dough Pizza Co.

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

