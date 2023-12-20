San Antonio's Black Laboratory Brewing to discontinue craft beer program, focus on seltzers

Owners Tim Castaneda and Jeff Weihe took to social media Tuesday to share the news, saying drastic increases in cost of goods, decreases in consumer spending and “many other challenges” have prompted them to discontinue their craft beer program. Starting Jan. 1, 2024, Black Lab will make only hard seltzers.
The current inventory of canned and draft Black Lab beers will be the brewery’s last run.
“… We will no longer be making our core beers such as Mix, Bindi, Space Force, etc.,” the post read. “We will still have [beer] on hand and through distribution until we run through our current inventory … we will no longer be canning our products after our current inventory of cans are depleted.”
The brewery's popular flavored beers — such as its Frankenstein-green Monster Blood sour — will still be sold, however they will be in seltzer form. The fizzy seltzer base enhances the flavors of each brew, the post notes.
The taproom, 1602 E. Houston Street, Suite 109, will continue to serve beers from other breweries from its taps, and serve up pizza from its new-ish culinary addition, 2-1-Dough Pizza Co.
