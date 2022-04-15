San Antonio's Boiler House and Ranger Creek Whiskey partner on paired dinner this month

click to enlarge Courtesy Boiler House Boiler House chef Frank Hernandez

San Antonio whiskey enthusiasts will be able to indulge in locally produced goodness on Thursday, April 28 at a paired dinner from new Boiler House chef Frank Hernandez and Ranger Creek Distillery.The four-course meal will feature dishes such as pan-seared duck breast with oyster mushrooms paired with Ranger Creek’s .36 Texas Cask Strength Bourbon. For bourbon newbies, the .36 cask is an uncut and unfiltered whiskey straight out of the barrel — a rare release from the San Antonio distillery.The dinner will also incorporate the distillery’s wares into some dishes, including a final course of grilled apple and apricot cobbler with an almond streusel topping and a vanilla bean ice cream made with Ranger Creek’s .44 barrel-aged rye whiskey.Hernandez, a San Antonio native and alum of Jason Dady's Jardín at the Botanical Garden, took over the reins of Boiler House in February of this year.Tickets to the April 28 dinner are $125 per person and include four courses with whiskey pairings. The dinner starts at 7 p.m. at Boiler House, located at 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 3. Seats can be reserved by calling the restaurant.