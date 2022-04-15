Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio's Boiler House and Ranger Creek Whiskey partner on paired dinner this month

The four-course dinner will feature dishes paired with the locally produced whiskies.

By on Fri, Apr 15, 2022 at 12:03 pm

click to enlarge Boiler House chef Frank Hernandez - COURTESY BOILER HOUSE
Courtesy Boiler House
Boiler House chef Frank Hernandez
San Antonio whiskey enthusiasts will be able to indulge in locally produced goodness on Thursday, April 28 at a paired dinner from new Boiler House chef Frank Hernandez and Ranger Creek Distillery.

The four-course meal will feature dishes such as pan-seared duck breast with oyster mushrooms paired with Ranger Creek’s .36 Texas Cask Strength Bourbon. For bourbon newbies, the .36 cask is an uncut and unfiltered whiskey straight out of the barrel — a rare release from the San Antonio distillery.

The dinner will also incorporate the distillery’s wares into some dishes, including a final course of grilled apple and apricot cobbler with an almond streusel topping and a vanilla bean ice cream made with Ranger Creek’s .44 barrel-aged rye whiskey.

Hernandez, a San Antonio native and alum of Jason Dady's Jardín at the Botanical Garden, took over the reins of Boiler House in February of this year.

Tickets to the April 28 dinner are $125 per person and include four courses with whiskey pairings. The dinner starts at 7 p.m. at Boiler House, located at 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 3. Seats can be reserved by calling the restaurant.

23 San Antonio restaurants that serve breakfast or brunch all day long

22 San Antonio bars that open at noon or earlier so you can day drink
20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now

29 essential San Antonio taco spots outside of Loop 410
Taqueria Atotonilco 3431 W Commerce St, (210) 227-8090, facebook.com/Taqueria-Atotonilco-155602537818077 Located in Prospect Hill, this taqueria serves up tacos packed with flavor. Whether you’re stopping by for breakfast tacos or want some tasty street tacos for lunch, Atotonilco knows what they’re doing. Photo via Instagram / tacoist

20 under-the-radar San Antonio restaurants you should try right now
Ricky’s Tacos 6576 Babcock Road, (210) 409-8707, facebook.com/RickysTacosSATX Known for having quality mini tacos and A+ salsa at late hours, this food truck staple in the UTSA area tends to build up a crowd. Operating hours can vary, but if you catch them while they’re open, the tacos are definitely worth the wait. Photo via Instagram / tacomusicfest

29 essential San Antonio taco spots outside of Loop 410

