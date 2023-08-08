San Antonio's Bonham Exchange nightclub reviving Legislate This fundraiser

Instagram / bonhamexchange
The Bonham Exchange is located at 411 Bonham San Antonio.
San Antonio's Bonham Exchange nightclub this Saturday will host a revival of Legislate This, a fundraiser and variety event raising funds for abortion access in South Texas.
The event marks the return of an annual event created by late activist and artist S.T. Shimi.
Julian P. Ledezma
S.T. Shimi at the 2016 San Antonio Burlesque Festival.
Aside from doing burlesque performances under the stage name Black Orchid — which incorporated fire eating, pole dancing, aerial silks and hooping — Shimi was also a compelling voice for healthcare access and a fierce feminist.
Shimi died in 2020 after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. She was 49.
The variety show honoring Shimi will benefit the Frontera Fund, an organization that provides financial support and a sense of community for those seeking reproductive healthcare in the Rio Grande Valley and Texas border communities.
Drag king Gacho Marx will host the night, billed as an homage to Shimi's work and legacy. The 2023 Legislate This cast includes burlesque and drag perfumers such as Maxxy Magz, Viktoria Valenzuela, Miss Chevious, Joshua Grohman, Amber Ortega and Gayvee Crockette.
Dance troupe Zombie Bazaar Panza Fusion and Latin drag king troupe Los MENtirosos will also take the stage at the Bonham, 411 Bonham St.
The show gets underway at 8 p.m. Tickets run $10 and available on EventBrite
.
