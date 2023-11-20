San Antonio’s Box Street will open new location near La Cantera in January

The business revealed expansion plans in May but hadn't yet set an opening for the new location.

By on Mon, Nov 20, 2023 at 12:10 pm

click to enlarge Box Street All Day specializes in brunch favorites, cocktails and coffee drinks. - Adah Esquivel
Adah Esquivel
Box Street All Day specializes in brunch favorites, cocktails and coffee drinks.
San Antonio brunch baddies will soon be able to snag midday eats and mimosas at Box Street All Day’s second brick-and-mortar location, this one near the Shops at La Cantera.

In a weekend social media post, the popular downtown dining spot revealed a January opening date for its new satellite, located at 17038 Fiesta Texas Drive, Suite 112. It’s now taking applications for managers to staff the new restaurant, according to the post.
Plans for the far Northwest location first emerged in May, when Box Street officials confirmed plans to expand beyond their flagship restaurant at 623 Hemisfair Blvd., Suite 108.

Chef-owner Edward Garcia and co-owner Daniel Treviño opened Box Street All Day at Hemisfair in August 2021, serving up hearty brunch fare, cocktails and coffee drinks.

Box Street is one of several food- and beverage-focused businesses that have set up shop in the downtown complex. Others include Bombay Bicycle Club and Künstler Brewing.

