San Antonio’s Box Street will open new location near La Cantera in January

In a weekend social media post, the popular downtown dining spot revealed a January opening date for its new satellite, located at 17038 Fiesta Texas Drive, Suite 112. It’s now taking applications for managers to staff the new restaurant, according to the post.
Plans for the far Northwest location first emerged in May, when Box Street officials confirmed plans to expand beyond their flagship restaurant at 623 Hemisfair Blvd., Suite 108.
Chef-owner Edward Garcia and co-owner Daniel Treviño opened Box Street All Day at Hemisfair in August 2021, serving up hearty brunch fare, cocktails and coffee drinks.
Box Street is one of several food- and beverage-focused businesses that have set up shop in the downtown complex. Others include Bombay Bicycle Club and Künstler Brewing.
