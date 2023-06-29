Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio’s burger boy continues citywide expansion, plans far west side store

The store, located on Potranco Road, will be the homegrown chain's eighth location.

By on Thu, Jun 29, 2023 at 11:03 am

click to enlarge Burger Boy has plans for yet another San Antonio store. - Courtesy Photo / Burger Boy
Courtesy Photo / Burger Boy
Burger Boy has plans for yet another San Antonio store.
Continuing a brisk expansion, the San Antonio-based Burger Boy chain will open a new far West Side store next fall, a June 27 regulatory filing shows.

According to the filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the new 2,350-square-foot store will be at 14541 Potranco Road, at the corner of Potranco and CR 211. Construction on the $1 million dollar project is set to begin next April and finish five months later.

The Potranco location will be the chain’s eighth Alamo City store. The latest Burger Boy opened in August 2022 at 8060 Pat Booker Road, near the city’s sole IKEA outlet. Another location is currently in the works at Southwest Military Drive, the company’s website states.

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

