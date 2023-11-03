San Antonio’s Burger Boy plans new UTSA-area location

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Burger Boy
Burger Boy's planned UTSA-area store will be its ninth.
University of Texas at San Antonio-area burger lovers soon will have one more place to sate their cravings.
San Antonio's homegrown Burger Boy chain plans to open a new store early next year near the intersection of UTSA Boulevard and Interstate 10, company officials said Friday. They noted that the business has fielded many requests for a location near the growing Northwest San Antonio campus.
Burger Boy currently operates six area stores.
The chain’s ninth restaurant, planned for 5622 UTSA Boulevard, is one of at least two expected to open sometime next year. The chain also announced a far West Side store
in June 2023.
