San Antonio’s Burger Boy plans new UTSA-area location

A store near the growing Northwest San Antonio campus was 'highly requested' by fans, company officials said.

By on Fri, Nov 3, 2023 at 11:20 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Burger Boy's planned UTSA-area store will be its ninth. - Courtesy Photo / Burger Boy
Courtesy Photo / Burger Boy
Burger Boy's planned UTSA-area store will be its ninth.
University of Texas at San Antonio-area burger lovers soon will have one more place to sate their cravings.

San Antonio's homegrown Burger Boy chain plans to open a new store early next year near the intersection of UTSA Boulevard and Interstate 10, company officials said Friday. They noted that the business has fielded many requests for a location near the growing Northwest San Antonio campus.

Burger Boy currently operates six area stores.

The chain’s ninth restaurant, planned for 5622 UTSA Boulevard, is one of at least two expected to open sometime next year. The chain also announced a far West Side store in June 2023.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Flavor articles

About The Author

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel

Nina Rangel uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. As the Food + Nightlife Editor for the San Antonio Current, she showcases her passion for the Alamo City’s culinary community by promoting local flavors, uncovering...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio chefs behind Mixtli to open coffee, gluten-free pastry spot in Olmos Park

By Nina Rangel

Greenhouse will serve espresso-based drinks prepared via a fancy AF Italian-made La Marzocco machine.

San Antonio burger joint TJ's Hamburgers closes after 50 years

By Brandon Rodriguez

TJ's Hamburgers celebrated 50 years in March.

Las Cazuelas, Delia's Tamales: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Las Cazuelas Restaurant will celebrate 25 years in business next month.

Insomnia Cookies to open first San Antonio location

By Michael Karlis

The Philadelphia-based sweet spot is known for its late-night cookie offerings.

Also in Food & Drink

San Antonio fusion masters Sean Wen and Andrew Ho score big at Curry Boys and Wurst Behavior

By Ron Bechtol

Wurst Behavior offers both burger and hot dog options adorned with its kimchi queso.

Table Talk: Elysia Treviño-Gonzales talks about bringing Twang to all 50 states

By Brandon Rodriguez

Elysia Treviño-Gonzales took the reins at Twang seven years ago.

Seek out Día de los Muertos drinks at San Antonio spots — or concoct your own

By Ron Bechtol

Several San Antonio bars are offering themed cocktails for Día de los Muertos.

Friendly Fermenting: Multiple craft breweries collaborate for this year's San Antonio Beer Week

By Travis E. Poling

Friendly Fermenting: Multiple craft breweries collaborate for this year's San Antonio Beer Week
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us