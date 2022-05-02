San Antonio's Burleson Beer Yard now offering free rides home to drunk patrons

Instagram / burlesonyardbeergarden Burleson Yard Beer Garden offers a variety of drinks as well as a small menu of casual eats.

Downtown-area drinkery Burleson Yard Beer Garden is receiving praise from locals after announcing it will provide free rides home via Lyft, Uber or taxi for those who have one — or more — too many adult beverages.The bar shared the news Friday on Instagram, saying that all a patron needs to do to cash in on the free ride is let a staff member know.“We at Burly are committed to getting you and yours home safely,” the post read. “In the event that you drove and had a few too many we will cover your ride home, no questions asked.”Though San Antonio Police reported a downturn in drunk driving-related incidents during the 2022 installation of Fiesta, data from the Texas Department of Transportation is far more sobering. According to TxDOT, 1,000 Texans were killed and almost 3,000 seriously injured in drunk driving collisions last year.Located at 430 Austin Street, the indoor-outdoor Burleson Yard offers a variety of mixed drinks, beer and frozen cocktails as well as a small menu of casual eats.