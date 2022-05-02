Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio's Burleson Beer Yard now offering free rides home to drunk patrons

“In the event that you drove and had a few too many we will cover your ride home, no questions asked," the bar said on social media.

By on Mon, May 2, 2022 at 1:28 pm

Burleson Yard Beer Garden offers a variety of drinks as well as a small menu of casual eats. - INSTAGRAM / BURLESONYARDBEERGARDEN
Instagram / burlesonyardbeergarden
Burleson Yard Beer Garden offers a variety of drinks as well as a small menu of casual eats.
Downtown-area drinkery Burleson Yard Beer Garden is receiving praise from locals after announcing it will provide free rides home via Lyft, Uber or taxi for those who have one — or more — too many adult beverages.

The bar shared the news Friday on Instagram, saying that all a patron needs to do to cash in on the free ride is let a staff member know.

“We at Burly are committed to getting you and yours home safely,” the post read. “In the event that you drove and had a few too many we will cover your ride home, no questions asked.”
Though San Antonio Police reported a downturn in drunk driving-related incidents during the 2022 installation of Fiesta, data from the Texas Department of Transportation is far more sobering. According to TxDOT, 1,000 Texans were killed and almost 3,000 seriously injured in drunk driving collisions last year.

Located at 430 Austin Street, the indoor-outdoor Burleson Yard offers a variety of mixed drinks, beer and frozen cocktails as well as a small menu of casual eats.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown
Stout House 22810 U.S. Highway 281, (210) 334-0099, stouthousesa.com Stout House’s fourth location offers a rotating lineup of 20 beers on tap, $8 beer flights and a full bar. TVs are scattered throughout, and guests are welcome to bring in their own food, since this Stout House location doesn't have a kitchen. Photo via Facebook / Stout House Stone Oak

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area
Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown
Stout House 22810 U.S. Highway 281, (210) 334-0099, stouthousesa.com Stout House’s fourth location offers a rotating lineup of 20 beers on tap, $8 beer flights and a full bar. TVs are scattered throughout, and guests are welcome to bring in their own food, since this Stout House location doesn't have a kitchen. Photo via Facebook / Stout House Stone Oak

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area
Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio

Food & Drink Slideshows

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown

Everyone we saw having fun at San Antonio's first Lucha Libre Nacho Throwdown
Stout House 22810 U.S. Highway 281, (210) 334-0099, stouthousesa.com Stout House’s fourth location offers a rotating lineup of 20 beers on tap, $8 beer flights and a full bar. TVs are scattered throughout, and guests are welcome to bring in their own food, since this Stout House location doesn't have a kitchen. Photo via Facebook / Stout House Stone Oak

22 new, must-try bars and restaurants in San Antonio's Stone Oak area
Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022

Everyone we saw having fun at the Poteet Strawberry Festival 2022
Texas Pride BBQ 2980 E Loop 1604 S, Adkins, (210) 649-3730, texaspridebbq.net Texas Pride BBQ has the fix for your fried fish and barbecue cravings. If nothing else, be sure to try their famous peach cobbler while there — you won't be sorry. Photo via Instagram / texaspridebarbecue

22 Texas Hill Country bars and restaurants worth a road trip from San Antonio

Trending

New bar in Northeast San Antonio open only to customers 30 and older

By Nina Rangel

Horizons & More admits only guests aged 30 or older.

San Antonio nightspot Lighthouse Lounge gets first needed approval to rebuild lakeside deck

By Nina Rangel

Lighthouse Lounge opened in 2019.

Beloved San Antonio lunch spot W.D. Deli will begin Saturday service in May

By Nina Rangel

Broadway eatery W.D. Deli will open on Saturdays starting May 7.

Dutch Bros. Coffee continues breakneck expansion with 12 planned San Antonio locations

By Nina Rangel

Oregon-based Dutch Bros. Coffee will open a dozen new San Antonio locations, according to a new report.

Also in Food & Drink

Let's Get Dank: San Antonio brewers are cranking out a bevy of 4/20-ready IPAs

By Jeremy Banas

Weathered Souls' SpottieOttieHopalicious IPA.

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us