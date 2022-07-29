San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing hosting homage to Malt House's Crispy Dogs on Saturday

Instagram / bustedsandalbrewing In Malt House’s heyday, you could get a couple of Crispy Dogs and a basket of fries for under three bucks.

Few flavors scream “West Side" like that of now-defunct Malt House’s Crispy Dogs, those fried, tortilla-wrapped franks split and stuffed with easy-melt cheese.Now, this Saturday, San Antonio’s Busted Sandal Brewing Co. is bringing back that oh-so-good-yet-oh-so-bad-for-you treat — for one day only. Which might be the closest we'll get since Malt House permanently shut its doors in 2018.In Malt House’s heyday, you could get a couple of Crispy Dogs and a basket of fries for under three bucks. On Saturday, Busted Sandal will serve up the cheesy fried snack in baskets of two Crispy Dogs plus fries for $8. Inflation, right?Extra dogs will be $3, and folks can get larger baskets of fries — in truffle and garlic butter flavors — for $5. Busted Sandal will celebrated the event by tapping its Mango Hazy IPA.The event will take place from 2-8 p.m. at Busted Sandal Brewing’s San Antonio taproom, 7114 Oaklawn Drive.