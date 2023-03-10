San Antonio's Carriqui offering margarita discounts, new spare rib special

Starting this weekend, the restaurant — which focuses on cuisine from various regions of South Texas — will offer Margarita Mondays and Smokehouse Sundays through the remainder of March.
Margarita Monday will offer half-off Carriqui margaritas and traditional frozen margaritas all day on Mondays. Meanwhile, Smokehouse Sunday invites customers to dine on the patio and take in live music while trying the restaurants new spare ribs tossed with a chili dry rub. The ribs are only available on Sunday.
Carriqui is located at 239 E Grayson St.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter