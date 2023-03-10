San Antonio's Carriqui offering margarita discounts, new spare rib special

The recently opened restaurant will keeping the offerings going throughout March.

By on Fri, Mar 10, 2023 at 3:06 pm

click to enlarge Throughout the month of March Carriqui invites customers to enjoy their patio and sip on half priced margaritas. - Nina Rangel
Nina Rangel
Throughout the month of March Carriqui invites customers to enjoy their patio and sip on half priced margaritas.
Carriqui at the Pearl is turning the easygoing feel of spring break into a monthlong affair.

Starting this weekend, the restaurant — which focuses on cuisine from various regions of South Texas —  will offer Margarita Mondays and Smokehouse Sundays through the remainder of March.

Margarita Monday will offer half-off Carriqui margaritas and traditional frozen margaritas all day on Mondays. Meanwhile,  Smokehouse Sunday invites customers to dine on the patio and take in live music while trying the restaurants new spare ribs tossed with a chili dry rub. The ribs are only available on Sunday.

Carriqui is located at 239 E Grayson St.

