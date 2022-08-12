San Antonio's Chamoy City Limits reduces hours temporarily, now open only on weekends

The popular raspa and mangonada spot shared the news Thursday on Instagram, saying the decision stems from the closure of anchor businesses in its Hildebrand Avenue strip center, Big Bob’s Burgers and Smack’s Chicken Shack.
The departures have left Chamoy City Limits' staff feeling vulnerable after dark, according to the post.
Owner Ana Fernandez told the Current her business endured a rash of thefts and vandalism in recent months. Thieves have taken cash, a generator and a rooftop air conditioning unit, forcing her to invest in additional cameras and security gear.
The reduction in hours should be temporary, however. Chamoy City Limits plans to resume normal hours once a new, yet-to-be-named concept opens in a neighboring space, according to the post.
Fans still get chamoy-topped slushies, raspas, mangonadas and shaved ice from 1-9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
