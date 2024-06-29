WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio's 'Chef Kirk' to appear on Food Network's Supermarket Stakeout

The appearance comes three years after the chef became the first San Antonian to win Food Network's Chopped competition.

By on Sat, Jun 29, 2024 at 9:29 am

San Antonio Chef Jesse Kuykendall, known to many as "Chef Kirk," shows off a family-style tamal steamed in banana leaves.
Courtesy Photo / Chef Kirk
San Antonio Chef Jesse Kuykendall, known to many as "Chef Kirk," shows off a family-style tamal steamed in banana leaves.
Chef Jesse Kuykendall, who grabbed attention in 2021 by becoming the first San Antonio chef to win Food Network's Chopped, is heading to another competition show on the cable network.

Kuykendall, also known as "Chef Kirk," will compete this Tuesday at 8 p.m. on the Food Network's Supermarket Stakeout, hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli.

Chef Kirk, who co-owns Milpa and serves as executive chef of Havana Hotel's Ocho, will compete with three other culinary pros on Supermarket Stakeout. On the program, contestants negotiate with shoppers outside a supermarket so they can create dishes in a pop-up kitchen with what's in their grocery bags.

The TV appearance is another chance for Chef Kirk, who serves an UNESCO chef ambassador for San Antonio, to show off South Texas foodways. World heritage organization UNESCO designated San Antonio a Creative City of Gastronomy, making it one of just two U.S. metros to land that designation.

"I'm just really proud to represent San Antonio and continue to tell the stories of our history, our growth and our vision through gastronomy," Chef Kirk said in an emailed statement.

Chef Kirk will host a viewing party for the Supermarket Stakeout episode Tuesday at Chiflada's Cocktail Bar, 1804 W. Martin St. The party kicks off at the episode's 8 p.m. air time.

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

June 26, 2024

