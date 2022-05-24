San Antonio’s Cherrity Bar hosting inaugural Sunset Series dinner celebrating Asian night markets

Instagram / 365sanantonio
Cherrity Bar chef and partner Ernie Bradley will host a variety of local chefs for the event.
Downtown's Cherrity Bar will host a lineup of talented chefs for the Sunday, June 5 launch of its Sunset Series, a succession of evening bazaars showing off the inclusivity of San Antonio's food scene.
The inaugural dinner will pay tribute to the diverse flavors of Asian cuisine in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It's modeled after Asia's bustling night markets, which let shoppers stroll, shop and dine during evening hours.
For the first Sunset Series gathering, Cherrity Bar chef and partner Ernie Bradley will welcome John Constantino and Chris Christal of Texas-Filipino fusion outfit Howdy, Kuya!
; James Canter of Guerilla Gourmet; Nari Hodges of Korean-Mexican sweet factory Ooyoo Pan; Kristina Zhao of Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar and Sichuan House
; SA culinarian Hugh Daschbach
; and sought-after private chefs Katrina Cailao and Heather Larican-Rejinos.
“Our mission is to support our community in every way possible,” Bradley said in an emailed statement. “Giving up-and-coming and independent chefs a chance to challenge themselves and showcase their skills is a natural extension of what Cherrity Bar already does for charity organizations, artists and musicians. Without these people, our community does not grow.”
The Sunset Series will benefit the San Antonio Food & Wine Alliance's grant program, which has funneled $17,000 to local chefs, farmers, artisan producers and nonprofits since launching last year.
The menu for the inaugural Sunset Series dinner includes Filipino fried rice with Dr. Pepper pulled pork and pancit noodles with chicken adobo. The $45 ticket
includes eats from all chefs plus a welcome cocktail and samples beer and spirits samples. Additional beverages will be available for purchase.
Cherrity Bar is located at 302 Montana St., and the June 5 dinner will run 4-7 p.m.
