San Antonio’s Cherrity Bar hosting inaugural Sunset Series dinner celebrating Asian night markets

The event aims to honor Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by showcasing food from SA chefs.

By on Tue, May 24, 2022 at 11:45 am

Cherrity Bar chef and partner Ernie Bradley will host a variety of local chefs for the event. - INSTAGRAM / 365SANANTONIO
Instagram / 365sanantonio
Cherrity Bar chef and partner Ernie Bradley will host a variety of local chefs for the event.
Downtown's Cherrity Bar will host a lineup of talented chefs for the Sunday, June 5 launch of its Sunset Series, a succession of evening bazaars showing off the inclusivity of San Antonio's food scene.

The inaugural dinner will pay tribute to the diverse flavors of Asian cuisine in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It's modeled after Asia's bustling night markets, which let shoppers stroll, shop and dine during evening hours.

For the first Sunset Series gathering, Cherrity Bar chef and partner Ernie Bradley will welcome John Constantino and Chris Christal of Texas-Filipino fusion outfit Howdy, Kuya!; James Canter of Guerilla Gourmet; Nari Hodges of Korean-Mexican sweet factory Ooyoo Pan; Kristina Zhao of Dashi Sichuan Kitchen + Bar and Sichuan House; SA culinarian Hugh Daschbach; and sought-after private chefs Katrina Cailao and Heather Larican-Rejinos.

“Our mission is to support our community in every way possible,” Bradley said in an emailed statement. “Giving up-and-coming and independent chefs a chance to challenge themselves and showcase their skills is a natural extension of what Cherrity Bar already does for charity organizations, artists and musicians. Without these people, our community does not grow.”

The Sunset Series will benefit the San Antonio Food & Wine Alliance's grant program, which has funneled $17,000 to local chefs, farmers, artisan producers and nonprofits since launching last year.

The menu for the inaugural Sunset Series dinner includes Filipino fried rice with Dr. Pepper pulled pork and pancit noodles with chicken adobo. The $45 ticket includes eats from all chefs plus a welcome cocktail and samples beer and spirits samples. Additional beverages will be available for purchase.

Cherrity Bar is located at 302 Montana St., and the June 5 dinner will run 4-7 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more Flavor articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food & Drink Slideshows

Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
Niki’s Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki’s Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome. Photo via Instagram / mrs.a_w15

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone
Johnny Hernandez: La Gloria, la Fruteria-Botanero, and Burgerteca La Gloria, Multiple Locations, La Fruteria, 1401 S Flores St., Ste. 102, (210) 251-3104 Burgerteca, 403 Bluestar #105, (210) 635-0016, chefjohnnyhernandez.com/restaurants The well-known San Antonio chef competed against celebrity chef Bobby Flay on the Food Network TV show, Beat Bobby Flay — the fourth chef hailing from the Alamo City to do so. Photo courtesy of Johnny Hernandez

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows

Food & Drink Slideshows

Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
Niki’s Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki’s Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome. Photo via Instagram / mrs.a_w15

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone
Johnny Hernandez: La Gloria, la Fruteria-Botanero, and Burgerteca La Gloria, Multiple Locations, La Fruteria, 1401 S Flores St., Ste. 102, (210) 251-3104 Burgerteca, 403 Bluestar #105, (210) 635-0016, chefjohnnyhernandez.com/restaurants The well-known San Antonio chef competed against celebrity chef Bobby Flay on the Food Network TV show, Beat Bobby Flay — the fourth chef hailing from the Alamo City to do so. Photo courtesy of Johnny Hernandez

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows

Food & Drink Slideshows

Willie’s Grill & Icehouse Multiple locations, williesgrillandicehouse.com You can get these wings naked or breaded and tossed in sauces like buffalo, bbq or honey garlic. Photo via Google Maps

26 essential spots in and around San Antonio for chicken wings
Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park

Magical moments from Taco Fest 2022 in San Antonio's Travis Park
Niki’s Tokyo Inn 819 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 736-5471, facebook.com/nikis.tokyo.inn Incredibly authentic with tatami-style seating, Niki’s Tokyo Inn is a solid choice for genuine Japanese eats. Whether you take a seat on the floor or grab a stool at the bar, you can enjoy freshly-made sushi and other classic Japanese dishes all by your lonesome. Photo via Instagram / mrs.a_w15

The 27 best places in San Antonio to eat when you're alone
Johnny Hernandez: La Gloria, la Fruteria-Botanero, and Burgerteca La Gloria, Multiple Locations, La Fruteria, 1401 S Flores St., Ste. 102, (210) 251-3104 Burgerteca, 403 Bluestar #105, (210) 635-0016, chefjohnnyhernandez.com/restaurants The well-known San Antonio chef competed against celebrity chef Bobby Flay on the Food Network TV show, Beat Bobby Flay — the fourth chef hailing from the Alamo City to do so. Photo courtesy of Johnny Hernandez

These San Antonio restaurants and chefs have been featured on national TV shows

Trending

Downtown's Elsewhere Garden Bar buys 6 acres in Northeast San Antonio for second location

By Nina Rangel

Elsewhere Garden Bar and Kitchen has acquired six acres for a 2023 expansion.

New nightspot The Lucky Duck to open near downtown San Antonio May 24

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio iteration's of Austin nightlife concept The Lucky Duck will open to the public Tuesday

Downtown San Antonio pizza joint Playland will permanently close at end of June

By Nina Rangel

Playland Pizza will close permanently on June 30.

San Antonio's Burger Boy teases opening date for Live Oak location

By Nina Rangel

Burger Boy's newest San Antonio location will open soon.

Also in Food & Drink

Summer is already hitting, and these San Antonio-sourced mixed drinks can tame the heat

By Nina Rangel

Bar Loretta's Jungle Bird

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

By Ron Bechtol

Choice Chinese: Whether tackling traditional or modern takes on Sichuan cuisine, Dashi excels

San Antonio bars and restaurants sold $74.3 million in booze this March, more than in years

By Michael Karlis

Smoke BBQ + Skybar was one of the most popular spots to grab a drink in March 2022, selling $520,402 worth of booze.

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us