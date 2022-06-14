San Antonio's Cherrity Bar temporarily closed after small kitchen fire

The bar's onsite ramen shop Kuriya alerted fans Saturday on social media that it's operating under modified hours due to a small kitchen fire the previous night. Now, representatives say the restaurant will remain closed Tuesday.
No one was hurt, and Kuriya continued to sling Japanese eats through the weekend with help from mobile sister concept La Tienda de Birria. However, Cherrity Bar postponed its Saturday night show with ska and jazz septet Rat King Cole.
Cherrity Bar, 302 Montana St., told ramen lovers to check its social media accounts for reopening updates.
