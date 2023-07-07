San Antonio’s Cocktail: The Event releases new immersive details, including rooftop afterparty

Unsplash / Adam Jaime Liquor pouring on clear ice in rocks glass.

In just a week, folks looking to run off to the circus can do just that — and even attend a swanky afterparty. The promoters behind the big top-themed Cocktail: The Event have released new details about its official afterparty at bougie rooftop bar Paramour.The Friday, July 21 cocktail-focused gathering, organized by the, highlights some of the city’s most inventive bars and restaurants, challenging them to create themed eats and drinks amid a party atmosphere featuring live music, performances, multiple DJ stages and more.This year’s circus theme — which will take over St. Paul Square venue The Espee — will extend to the official afterparty at Paramour, which will run until 2 a.m. Cocktail: The Event organizers have arranged for shuttles to transport partygoers to and from the pair of venues until 11:50 p.m.Revelers are encouraged to dress in circus-themed attire and compete in a costume contest judged by San Antonio celebrities for the chance to win a $500 cash prize. Past Cocktail themes have included tiki, sci-fi, the '90s, the '80s, the '70s and the Prohibition era.This year’s participating bars and restaurants include Lucy Cooper’s Texas Ice House, Ocho and Havana Bar, Chiflada’s Cocktail Bar, Bésame, Halcyon Southtown and cocktail spot Espuelas.GA Tickets are $55 with the promo code SIP and include entry plus two cocktails, food, live music and more. VIP Tickets are $75 with the same code and include early entry to the event along with access to a VIP lounge, a commemorative Garrison Brothers Bourbon julep glass and three full-size drinks.Cocktail will run 7-11 p.m. at The Espee, located at 1174 E. Commerce St. A portion of the event's proceeds will benefit KRTU 91.7 FM, a San Antonio nonprofit radio station specializing in diverse, locally curated music programming.