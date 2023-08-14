LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio's Commonwealth Coffee opens in former Rosella spot north of downtown

The spot near the San Antonio Museum of Art is CommonWealth's fourth location.

By on Mon, Aug 14, 2023 at 11:24 am

The spot will serve lunch and dinner along with baked goods, coffee, beer and wine. - Instagram / commonwealth_coffeehouse
Instagram / commonwealth_coffeehouse
The spot will serve lunch and dinner along with baked goods, coffee, beer and wine.
After nearly a year of preparation, CommonWealth Coffeehouse & Bakery has opened its newest location in the former Rosella Coffee & Wine Bar space at 203 E. Jones Ave.

Coffee is at the forefront of the newest CommonWealth, located a stone's throw from the San Antonio Museum of Art, however the spot also will serve lunch and dinner along with pastries, bread, beer and wine. The owners revealed the opening in an Aug. 5 Instagram post.
The East Jones outpost is locally owned CommonWealth's fourth store. It also operates locations at Hemisfair and in downtown’s Weston Centre along with its Alamo Heights flagship. A Stone Oak outpost is also in the works, according to the company’s website. The chain had nine locations at one point, but shuttered five during the pandemic.

CommonWealth's new north-of-downtown space previously housed the original location of Rosella Coffee, which shut down in early 2022. The business cited rising COVID-19 cases as the key reason behind the closure.

The new coffee shop is open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

