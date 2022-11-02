San Antonio's Costa Pacifica holding daylong Dia de los Muertos event this Wednesday

Instagram / costapacificasa Costa Pacifica is inviting patrons to contribute to photos and memorabilia to its altar.

San Antonio seafood haven Costa Pacifica is hosting a daylong Dia de los Muertos celebration on Wednesday, featuring a community ofrenda to commemorate departed loved ones.The Stone Oak-area eatery will unveil a community altar inside the restaurant, nodding to the significance of the holiday to co-owners and cousins Moris Saide and Tommy Vidal, who grew up on the Pacific Coast of Mexico, restaurant officials said.Patrons are encouraged to bring photos or commemorative symbols of family members to contribute to the altar. A face painter will also be on site to create sugar skull makeup for patrons of all ages.The restaurant will offer several food specials, as well as $5 martinis all day long, including tipples from the newly-unveiled holiday cocktail menu.Costa Pacifica is located at 434 N. Loop 1604 W., Ste. 2101. It’s open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 a.m.