San Antonio's Culinaria Restaurant Weeks returning in August

More than 100 Alamo City restaurants will offer three- or four-course fixed-price menus during the fundraising event.

By on Wed, Jul 3, 2024 at 9:07 am

click to enlarge Biga on the Banks is among the dining establishments participating in this summer's Restaurant Weeks. - Courtesy Photo / Culinaria
Courtesy Photo / Culinaria
Biga on the Banks is among the dining establishments participating in this summer's Restaurant Weeks.
More than 100 San Antonio restaurants will offer three- or four-course fixed-price menus during Culinaria’s end-of-summer Restaurant Weeks, scheduled for Aug. 10-23.

The citywide event invites diners to explore a variety of well-known and new restaurants by offering special lunch and dinner menus. Guests can enjoy three-course menu options at lunch for $20 and $30 and at dinner for $35, $45 or $55. Many dining spots also will offer a wine, cocktail or beer option or even an additional course.

Participating restaurants can be found at Culinaria's website, and menus will be added as they become available. While reservations aren't required, it's a good idea to contact participating businesses ahead since some are likely to fill up, Culinaria officials said.

The biannual event raises money for nonprofit Culinaria's mission of promoting San Antonio as a culinary destination through scholarships for local culinary arts students and food- and chef-related aid groups. 

“With summer travel, the heat and busy schedules, Restaurant Weeks is what everyone looks forward to participating in as both a restaurant and an attendee,” Culinaria CEO Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge said in a statement. “It’s an annual tradition and the perfect way to try out new restaurants, visit your favorites and to schedule time for dining out."

June 26, 2024

