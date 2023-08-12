San Antonio's Culinaria Restaurant Weeks starts this Saturday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Culinaria Roughly 120 San Antonio restaurants will take part in Culinaria’s annual end-of-summer Restaurant Weeks.

Roughly 120 San Antonio restaurants will offer three- or four-course fixed-price menus during Culinaria’s annual end-of-summer Restaurant Weeks, which run Aug. 12-26.As part of the biannual event, participating eateries offer the special menus at lunch, dinner and — new this season — brunch. Lunch prices are set at $20 and $30, dinners run $35, $45 and $55 and brunch menus are set at $25.Part of the ticket for each meal helps fund Culinaria's mission of promoting San Antonio as a culinary destination via scholarships for local culinary arts students and food- and chef-related aid organizations.This summer’s list of participating eateries includes new brunch hotspot Blush, revived downtown landmark Fig Tree Restaurant and longtime riverside destination Biga on the Banks.Guests can expect some restaurants to offer additional course options plus wine, cocktail and beer pairings. To-go versions are also available at some restaurants.“Culinaria Restaurant Weeks is a longstanding tradition that pays homage to our city’s culinary talent,” Culinaria president and CEO Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge said in an emailed statement. “Culinaria Restaurant Weeks provides the chance to sample the cuisine of some of the Alamo city’s top eateries, bistros and local favorites while enjoying specially curated tasting menus and pairings at an amazing price.”Taranto-Etheredge also encourages Restaurant Weeks patrons to be patient and kind to servers and other staff during Restaurant Weeks, adding that “they're doing the best they can,” and that “[being] short staffed is a thing.”Reservations aren't required, but they are encouraged. Hours and menu availability are subject to change, so it’s recommended to peruse participating eateries’ menus before heading out.