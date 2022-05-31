San Antonio’s Cullum’s Attaboy to hold grand opening, begin serving dinner

Cullum’s Attaboy quietly began serving breakfast and brunch this spring. Its foray into dinner service will occur this Friday.

By on Tue, May 31, 2022 at 5:05 pm

Chris Cullum’s Attaboy will host its grand opening this weekend. - INSTAGRAM / CULLUMSATTABOY
Fans of chef Chris Cullum’s fare will soon be able to snag his bacon-laden Attaboy Burger along with fancier eats, including caviar, escargot and truffled eggs, in a casual space near his Cullem's Attagirl eatery by the North St. Mary's Strip.

Cullum’s Attaboy — a brick-and-mortar space named after his burger-focused food truck of the same moniker — quietly began serving breakfast and brunch this spring. Over the past weekend, however, the chef revealed that he's scheduled a Friday, June 3 grand opening for the space and its simultaneous launch of dinner service.

Cullum's “caviar set up,” with crema, chive and a homemade blini. - INSTAGRAM / CULLUMSATTABOY
Attaboy Burger purists can still snag the sando at the new spot, located at 111 Kings Court. New to the menu, however, are other hearty dishes such as steak and eggs, French favorite white fish meunière and a caviar and roe program including sturgeon, beluga and rainbow trout products. Fish egg aficionados can even opt to have the delicacy accompanied by a “set up" featuring crema, chive and homemade blini.

Attaboy also will offer no-fuss cocktails such as an Aperol spritz, Ramos Gin Fizz and bloody mary as well as a small collection of digestifs such as Amontillado sherry and Pernod.

The Attaboy truck served burgers outside music venue Paper Tiger from 2016 to 2018, after which the chef’s focus turned to his Southern fare spot Attagirl, also nestled just off the Strip. Attagirl is also located on Kings Court between East Mistletoe St. and North St. Mary's.

After Friday's grand opening, Cullum’s Attaboy will be serve customers 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Those looking to attend the grand opening should be aware the menu will be limited to burgers, potato donuts and cheesecake.

