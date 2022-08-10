San Antonio's Curry Boys BBQ appears in latest season of Hulu series BBQuest

On the culinary travelogue, native Texan Kelsey Pribilski undertakes a carnivorous quest to sample secret menu items at some of the state's best barbecue joints. In the program's just-released Season 3, she's joined by Jess Pryles — an Australian meat expert, cookbook author and live-fire cook — and the pair visit Curry Boys in the second episode.
“This is so different than anything I’ve ever seen, barbecue-wise,” Pribilski tells the establishment's three owners — Andrew Ho and Sean Wen of Pinch Boil House and Andrew Samia of South BBQ & Kitchen — as she samples their food with the St. Mary's Strip in the background.
Indeed, Curry Boys’ unexpected marriage of green and yellow curries with expertly smoked meats has earned the tiny, pink eatery at 2334 N. St. Mary's St. raves from media outlets including Texas Monthly.
The menu centers around bowls combining smoked Texas brisket with complex and creamy curries, jasmine rice, cilantro and fried shallots. Its other fusion dishes also incorporate fresh ingredients and complex recipes from the owners' childhoods.
BBQuest is streaming now on Hulu, the Beef Loving Texans website and YouTube.
