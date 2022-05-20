San Antonio's Dakota East Side Ice House opens kitchen extension in adjacent historic building

Instagram / sarasells210
San Antonio's Dakota East Side Ice House has opened its new kitchen extension.
Dakota East Side Ice House cut the ribbon Wednesday on a kitchen extension that will allow it to offer a larger food menu to patrons and give neighborhood residents more to-go options.
Owner Kent Oliver introduced the new to-go concept
last fall, serving from inside a renovated structure on the same east-of-downtown block as the ice house. At the time, the menu included smoked brisket, dried meats, fried pork skins and pizza by the slice.
Courtesy Kent Oliver
Dakota East Side Ice House owner Kent Olive speaks at the May 17 ribbon cutting.
With the kitchen upgrade, handmade pizza, fried shrimp tacos and “an amazing patty melt” will be available mid-June, Oliver told the Current.
In July, the new space will offer walk-up, curbside and drive-up service.
The new to-go concept is located at 419 S. Hackberry St. The structure now boasts historic designation from the city of San Antonio.
