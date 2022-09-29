San Antonio's Early Bird Coffee now open in brick-and-mortar shop across from its old trailer

Instagram / earlybirdcoffee.sa
Early Bird Coffee owners Sydni and Jamal Abed.
Java spot Early Bird Coffee has relocated into a brick-and-mortar location just a stone’s throw from its prior post in a sleek Airstream trailer, San Antonio Magazine reports
.
Early Bird is now open in a former Northwest San Antonio Starbucks location at 11745 I-10, Suite #527, slinging specialty coffee, espresso and Cake Thieves vegan pastries in a bright and airy space. The trailer, operated by couple Sydni and Jamal Abed, launched in 2020, just across the parking lot from the new shop.
The Abeds announced the move earlier this summer
, before closing the Airstream in mid-August to make the move. They opened the doors at the new space late last month, SA Magazine
reports.
The shop is open Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
